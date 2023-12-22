FF7 Remake fans think devs are trolling them with Cait Sith pronunciation 

The Final Fantasy VII Remake fanbase has been left confused by the devs, who keep pronouncing the name ‘Cait Sith’ differently.

The first fully voiced Final Fantasy game was Final Fantasy X on the PlayStation 2. This meant that fans always had to guess the pronunciations of the character names before the release of Final Fantasy X, and some were more divisive than others.

One of the most debated Final Fantasy character name pronunciations was Cait Sith, the cat robot from Final Fantasy VII who joins the group in the Gold Saucer. This wasn’t helped by Cait Sith being inspired by a Scottish myth, further muddying the waters of how the name is pronounced.

With the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth fast approaching, fans will soon learn how the cast says Cait Sith’s name. Until then, the developers are having fun with declarations for how the name is supposed to be uttered.

Square Enix

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth devs keep giving different pronunciations for Cait Sith

A user on the FFVIIRemake Reddit page shared a quote from game director Naoki Hamaguchi, who said that Cait Sith’s name is pronounced: “Cat Shee.”

This is different from a post on the official Final Fantasy VII Remake Twitter/X page, where Cait Sith’s name was pronounced as “Kate Sihth,” seemingly finally ending the debate once and for all. As to be expected, fans aren’t happy about the discrepancy.

“Is he trolling? He’s gotta be trolling,” one user wrote, while another said, “Nah, I’m not even willing to say Tidus’s name correctly, no way I’m ever saying ‘cat shee.'”

Some fans are speculating that this is a timeline joke, where it will be revealed that there are two Cait Siths in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, with their names pronounced differently. This would be a hilarious joke if it made it into the game.

The more likely answer is that the discrepancy comes from a non-native English speaker trying to pronounce a name that already can be said in many ways.

Fans won’t have to wait long to find out the answer, as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is set to launch on February 29, 2024. Once the game has been released, the mystery of Cait Sith’s name will finally be buried unless no one actually says his name in-game, and this is all just one big troll.