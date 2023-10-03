Square Enix finally confirms how to pronounce “Cait Sith” ahead of FF7 Rebirth

After years of fan debate, Square Enix has finally confirmed how to pronounce the name of Final Fantasy 7 character Cait Sith.

Final Fantasy 7’s Cait Sith is one of the series’ stranger characters. The feline party member rides a huge remote-controlled Moogle plush that uses a megaphone to give it orders.

While the character’s mysterious motives for joining Cloud are revealed in the game, one question has remained in the over 25 years since the original FF7’s release: How do you say Cait Sith’s name.

Ahead of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s release early next year, Square Enix has at last provided the official pronunciation of “Cait Sith,” finally solving the debate once and for all.

Cait Sith is pronounced the way it’s spelled in English

In a tweet, Square Enix shared a graphic that makes clear “Cait Sith” is pronounced “Kate Sihth.”

This is pretty much the way most English speakers would read it, though there has been debate over the name since 1997.

Given Cait Sith’s Celtic mythology roots – the character is inspired by the fairy creature Cat-sìth – some believed his name was pronounced like “Caught Shee” or “Ket Shee.”

To make things more difficult, Cait Sith’s name has yet to be said out loud in a Final Fantasy VII game with voice acting or in the animated film Advent Children.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is set to bring Cait Sith back as a party member, so players will be able to get to know him – and likely hear his name said out loud – when the game launches on February 29, 2024.

