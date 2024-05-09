GamingFinal Fantasy

FFXIV Make It Rain Campaign 2024: dates, rewards and more

Liam Ho
FFXIV Make It Rain Event ArtSquare Enix

Final Fantasy XIV has returned with its Make It Rain Campaign. This special event sees a big boost to MGP gains, a new outfit, and more. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming event.

The Make It Rain Campaign is returning to Final Fantasy XIV once more in 2024. The event sees Warriors of Lights gaining massive amounts of Manderville Game Points which can be spent at the Gold Saucer.

Alongside that, there’s a new terrific glamor set players can pick up once they complete the quests. Want to know how to participate? We’ve got all the info right here.

FFXIV Make It Rain Campaign start date

The Make It Rain Campaign will begin on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 1 AM PDT. The event will run for about 2 weeks, finishing on Friday, May 31, 2024, at 7:59 AM PDT. Two weeks is plenty of time to complete the questline for the event and make use of the bonus MGP to grab mounts, minions, and more from The Golden Saucer.

FFXIV Make It Rain Campaign quest and content

Once the event rolls around, you’ll be able to pick up a quest from Quevain in the Steps of Nald in Ul’Dah, located at X: 9.4, Y: 9.2. The quest will mostly involve a story of some sort and shouldn’t take too much time to complete, meaning you can complete it in one sitting.

Alongside the quest, MGP rewards will be increased by 50% from the Gold Saucer, which is a currency that can be exchanged for items like mounts and minions.

FFXIV Make It Rain rewards

Completing the Make It Rain Campaign quest will award the Warrior of Light with a rather impish glamor set, alongside two exclusive housing items.

FFXIV Make It Rain rewardsSquare Enix
Players can deck themselves out in a new Imp glamor and new housing items.

It’s also worth noting that players can purchase the rewards from previous Make It Rain events from the campaign attendant.

Related Topics

Final Fantasy XIV

About The Author

Liam Ho

Liam is a writer on the Australian Dexerto team covering all things gaming with an emphasis on MMOs like Destiny and FFXIV along with MOBAs like League. He started writing while at university for a Bachelor’s degree in Media and has experience writing for GGRecon and GameRant. You can contact Liam at liam.ho@dexerto.com or on Twitter at @MusicalityLH.

keep reading
Final Fantasy 14 devs respond to character model issues with new Dawntrail benchmark
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 14 devs respond to character model issues with new Dawntrail benchmark
Scott Baird
FF14 Dawntrail update makes drastic change to character models
Final Fantasy
FF14 Dawntrail update makes drastic change to character models
Scott Baird
Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail Viper and Zidane cover
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 14 pre-order bonuses hint at rumored FF9 Remake
Scott Baird
Final Fantasy XIV Warriors of Light
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.58: PvP changes, quests, rewards, & bugfixes
Scott Baird

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.