FF7 Rebirth age rating hints iconic scene is returning

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s ESRB rating has been released, and it suggests that one of the most infamous scenes in the series will happen in the remake continuity.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will continue the events of its predecessor, but it won’t necessarily follow the story of Final Fantasy VII. This is because Final Fantasy VII Remake ended with the characters breaking free from the shackles of fate and being able to pursue a new life for themselves.

One character may be unable to escape their fate in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, despite fans believing otherwise. While Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has new elements that weren’t in Final Fantasy VII, they may not be enough to change the future.

Warning: spoilers for Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth are ahead!

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s ESRB rating hints at iconic death scene

The ESRB rating for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is now available online, ahead of the game’s 2024 release date. The rating says there are “Cutscenes depict further instances of violence, sometimes with splatters/pools of blood: characters impaled or slashed by swords, sometimes with slow-motion effects”

An earlier ESRB rating had already confirmed that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will feature blood, but the information about impaling is new. This could hint that the iconic scene from Final Fantasy VII, where Sephiroth kills Aerith by impaling her with his sword, will happen in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

It’s also possible that the death scene might not happen with Aerith. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth could change the story so that someone else dies in her place, like Tifa, Cloud, or the newly-resurrected Zack, creating a whole new direction for the story to go in.

There’s also a chance that the impaling could refer to another scene (such as the Nibelheim flashback, where Sephiroth kills a lot people with his sword), but the specific mention in the ESRB rating, along with slow-motion effects, could be a hint that the game will feature an important death scene by impalement.