Premier League Hall of Fame cards coming to FIFA 21? How to vote, nominees - Dexerto

As legends of the English game are being added Premier League Hall of Fame, FIFA 21 players may be wondering if EA SPORTS will build upon their Ultimate Team ICON card selection and release more upgraded cards.

The Premier League Hall of Fame has been a concept in the pipeline for some years, commemorating some of the stars that made England’s top flight the most exciting in the world to watch.

With the ramped up coverage from Sky Sports and BT Sports in recent years, millions of fans across the world watch the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Everton and others every single week.

In April 2021, the Premier League started to name some of the game’s biggest icons as part of the coveted list. Usually the biggest happenings in the sport find their way onto the FUT content schedule, whether it be European nights in the Champions League, flashbacks to the past, or even Man of the Match awards. So, what about the HOF?

Is FIFA 21 getting Hall of Fame cards?

At the time of writing, there has been no indication that EA SPORTS plans to incorporate Hall of Fame cards into Ultimate Team.

That said, many names on the list are already in the game – which begs the question about whether or not they will surprise us when voting closes. The likes of Chelsea’s Didier Drogba, Man United’s Roy Keane, and Arsenal’s Sol Campbell are on the list – with just Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer confirmed as inaugural inductees.

Premier League Hall of Fame players and nominees

Alan Shearer – confirmed

Thierry Henry – confirmed

Les Ferdinand – nominee

Tony Adams – nomine

David Beckham – nominee

Dennis Bergkamp – nominee

Sol Campbell – nominee

Eric Cantona – nominee

Andy Cole – nominee

Ashley Cole – nominee

Didier Drogba – nominee

Rio Ferdinand – nominee

Robbie Fowler – nominee

Steven Gerrard – nominee

Roy Keane – nominee

Frank Lampard – nominee

Matthew Le Tissier – nominee

Michael Owen – nominee

Peter Schmeichel – nominee

Paul Scholes – nominee

John Terry – nominee

Robin van Persie – nominee

Nemanja Vidic – nominee

Ian Wright – nominee

Patrick Vieira – nominee

How to vote for Premier League Hall of Fame nominees

If you would like to get involved, the Premier League Hall of Fame voting is open until May 9, 2021 at 6PM BST.

Follow the instructions below to have your say:

Head over to the Premier League website. Click into the HOF voting page. Scroll through the list of Hall of Fame nominees. Click the profiles of the six players you would like to vote for and it will show a ‘selected’ box for each. Cast your vote!

Should EA announce any Premier League Hall of Fame cards, we’ll update this page with more details. With a stacked pack of ICONs already in-game and ready for an upgrade, it could prove to be one of the most exciting updates to FIFA 21 as the game approaches the last phase of its life cycle – before FIFA 22 hype comes along.