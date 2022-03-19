Maradona ICON cards removed from FIFA 22

EA Sports has completely removed all of Argentine legend Maradona’s ICON items from FIFA 22 due to a legal dispute.

Diego Maradona is right up there with Pele, Zidane, and other legends of the game, and as such has some of the best ICON cards in FIFA 22.

Technically though, that should be ‘had,’ as EA removed every Maradona item from the game on March 19.

EA removes Maradona from FIFA 22

🚨EXCLUSIVE Diego Maradona will be SUSPENDED from Fifa 22 due to a third party legal dispute. His cards won’t be available in Packs, SBCs or Drafts anymore. — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) March 19, 2022

According to FutSheriff on Twitter, EA suspended Maradona’s items from FIFA 22 due to a “third party legal dispute,” presumably with the late footballer’s estate.

Because of this, his ICON cards will no longer be available in Packs, SBCs, or Drafts. However, if you’ve already packed Maradona you should be able to continue to use him on your squad.

It’s not known whether this will be permanent or temporary, but it’s a very good bet the items will be unavailable while the legal dispute is ongoing.

Will Maradona be in FIFA 23?

At this point it’s impossible to say whether or not Maradona will be included in FIFA 23’s ICON list. If the legal dispute is resolved before the game comes out, it could happen. But if things drag on, he could be absent from the next title in the series.

We have several months before FIFA 23 becomes the main focus for the community, so hopefully EA is able to resolve this dispute before then and include El Pelusa for players next time around.