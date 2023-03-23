How to do Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature Sui celebration in FIFA 23

One of the best parts of scoring a goal in FIFA is celebrating straight after, so here is how players can ensure that no matter who puts the ball into the back of the net, Ronaldo’s signature Sui celebration is activated straight after scoring in FIFA 23.

FIFA players, as well as general fans of the sport, know that one of the most iconic parts of any goal Cristiano Ronaldo scores is the Sui celebration the follows after. The sound now becoming a staple of the sport and even permeating other events and athletic moments.

However, some FIFA 23 fans are struggling to figure out how to unlock and use the celebration after scoring a goal. For those who have been having trouble doing so, here is our step-by-step guide on what you need to do to ensure you hit the Sui after pounding the ball into the back of the next.

FIFA 23: How to use Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sui celebration

First things first, FIFA players looking out for the Sui celebration may be having trouble finding it purely because it is called something completely different in FIFA 23. The celebration is called ‘Right Here Right Now’ and, in a great turn of events, can actually be performed by any player in the entire game.

Thankfully, developer EA has made it nice and straightforward. Here are the buttons you have to press to use Right Here Right Now for FIFA 23 across all platforms.

Xbox : Hold RB + Press B

: Hold RB + Press B PlayStation : Hold R1 + Press Circle

: Hold R1 + Press Circle Keyboard: Hold Z + Press D

That’s right folks, you can have any and all players jumping up in the air and basking in the glory of their goal, so long as you know how to activate the Right Here Right Now celebration of course.

And that's all there is to it!