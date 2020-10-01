How to complete FIFA 21 Hybrid Leagues & Hybrid Nations SBCs

EA SPORTS have rolled out a few FIFA 21 Advanced SBCs to kick things off and if you want to complete them, you have come to the right place. Here, we will run through the requirements, cost and solutions for Hybrid Leagues, Hybrid Nations, and League & Nations Hybrid.

Squad Building Challenges can be tough to complete if you're just a beginner, but for experienced players this is their bread and butter. It's an incredibly useful way to build up coins fast at the beginning of the game, and beyond.

Advertisement

So, let's run through the requirements for each of the starter Advanced SBCs for FIFA 21, as well as how much they cost, and solutions possible to use for each.

FIFA 21 Advanced SBC guide

FIFA 21 Hybrid Leagues SBC

Rewards

Advertisement

Prime Mixed Players Pack (Give Me Five)

Prime Electrum Players Pack (Seven-League Boots)

Mega Pack (The Whole Nine Yards)

Rare Players Pack (First XI)

(1) Give Me Five

Requirements

Leagues: Exactly 5

Same League Count: Max 4

Same League Count: Max 4 Same Club Count: Max 4

Same Club Count: Max 4 UCL Common or Rare: Min 6

UCL Common or Rare: Min 6 Squad Rating: Min 69

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Players in the Squad: 11

Cost

According to FUTBIN, this one costs between 7,000 to 9,000 coins.

Advertisement

Solution

(2) Seven-League Boots

Requirements

Leagues: Exactly 7

Same League Count: Max 3

Same League Count: Max 3 Same Club Count: Max 3

Same Club Count: Max 3 Squad Rating: Min 78

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 85 Players in the Squad: 11

Cost

Advertisement

This costs between 6,500 to 9,000 coins.

Solution

(3) The Whole Nine Yards

Requirements

Leagues: Exactly 9

Same League Count: Max 2

Same League Count: Max 2 Same Club Count: Max 2

Same Club Count: Max 2 UCL Common or Rare: Min 6

UCL Common or Rare: Min 6 Squad Rating: Min 80

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 99

Team Chemistry: Min 99 Players in the Squad: 11

Cost

This one costs between 13,000 and 16,000 coins to complete.

Solution

(4) First XI

Requirements

Leagues: Exactly 11

UCL Common or Rare: Min 8

UCL Common or Rare: Min 8 Player Level: Exactly Gold

Player Level: Team Chemistry: Exactly 100

Team Chemistry: Exactly 100 Players in the Squad: 11

Cost

Costs between 16,500 to 20,000 coins, requiring some loyalty.

Solution

FIFA 21 Hybrid Nations SBC

Rewards

Electrum Players Pack (The Final Four)

Gold Players Pack (Six of the Best)

Prime Gold Players Pack (Elite Eight)

Rare Players Pack (Around the World)

(1) The Final Four

Requirements

Nationalities: Exactly 4

Same Nation Count: Max 4

Same Nation Count: Max 4 Same Club Count: Max 4

Same Club Count: Max 4 UCL Common or Rare: Min 4

UCL Common or Rare: Min 4 Squad Rating: Min 70

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Players in the Squad: 11

Cost

Costs between 3,500 and 6,000 coins.

Solution

(2) Six of the Best

Requirements

Nationalities: Exactly 6

Same Nation Count: Max 3

Same Nation Count: Max 3 Same Club Count: Max 3

Same Club Count: Max 3 Squad Rating: Min 75

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 85 Players in the Squad: 11

Cost

Costs between 5,000 to 7,000 coins.

Solution

(3) Elite Eight

Requirements

Nationalities: Exactly 8

Same Nation Count: Max 2

Same Nation Count: Max 2 Same Club Count: Max 3

Same Club Count: Max 3 UCL Common or Rare: Min 5

UCL Common or Rare: Min 5 Player Level: Exactly Gold

Player Level: Team Chemistry: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 88 Players in the Squad: 11

Cost

Costs between 8,000 to 10,000 coins.

Solution

(4) Around the World

Requirements

Nationalities: Exactly 10

UCL Common or Rare: Min 8

UCL Common or Rare: Min 8 Squad Rating: Min 81

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Exactly 100

Team Chemistry: Exactly 100 Players in the Squad: 11

Cost

Costs between 16,000 to 20,000 coins.

Solution

FIFA 21 League and Nation Hybrid SBC information to be added shortly...

For more FIFA 21 news, SBC guides, leaks, and more head over to @UltimateTeamUK. There, we regularly post all of the latest.