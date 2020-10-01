How to complete FIFA 21 Hybrid Leagues & Hybrid Nations SBCs

EA SPORTS have rolled out a few FIFA 21 Advanced SBCs to kick things off and if you want to complete them, you have come to the right place. Here, we will run through the requirements, cost and solutions for Hybrid Leagues, Hybrid Nations, and League & Nations Hybrid.
Squad Building Challenges can be tough to complete if you're just a beginner, but for experienced players this is their bread and butter. It's an incredibly useful way to build up coins fast at the beginning of the game, and beyond.
So, let's run through the requirements for each of the starter Advanced SBCs for FIFA 21, as well as how much they cost, and solutions possible to use for each.
FIFA 21 Advanced SBC guide
FIFA 21 Hybrid Leagues SBC
Rewards
- Prime Mixed Players Pack (Give Me Five)
- Prime Electrum Players Pack (Seven-League Boots)
- Mega Pack (The Whole Nine Yards)
- Rare Players Pack (First XI)
(1) Give Me Five
Requirements
- Leagues: Exactly 5
- Same League Count: Max 4
- Same Club Count: Max 4
- UCL Common or Rare: Min 6
- Squad Rating: Min 69
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Players in the Squad: 11
Cost
According to FUTBIN, this one costs between 7,000 to 9,000 coins.
Solution
(2) Seven-League Boots
Requirements
- Leagues: Exactly 7
- Same League Count: Max 3
- Same Club Count: Max 3
- Squad Rating: Min 78
- Team Chemistry: Min 85
- Players in the Squad: 11
Cost
This costs between 6,500 to 9,000 coins.
Solution
(3) The Whole Nine Yards
Requirements
- Leagues: Exactly 9
- Same League Count: Max 2
- Same Club Count: Max 2
- UCL Common or Rare: Min 6
- Squad Rating: Min 80
- Team Chemistry: Min 99
- Players in the Squad: 11
Cost
This one costs between 13,000 and 16,000 coins to complete.
Solution
(4) First XI
Requirements
- Leagues: Exactly 11
- UCL Common or Rare: Min 8
- Player Level: Exactly Gold
- Team Chemistry: Exactly 100
- Players in the Squad: 11
Cost
Costs between 16,500 to 20,000 coins, requiring some loyalty.
Solution
FIFA 21 Hybrid Nations SBC
Rewards
- Electrum Players Pack (The Final Four)
- Gold Players Pack (Six of the Best)
- Prime Gold Players Pack (Elite Eight)
- Rare Players Pack (Around the World)
(1) The Final Four
Requirements
- Nationalities: Exactly 4
- Same Nation Count: Max 4
- Same Club Count: Max 4
- UCL Common or Rare: Min 4
- Squad Rating: Min 70
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Players in the Squad: 11
Cost
Costs between 3,500 and 6,000 coins.
Solution
(2) Six of the Best
Requirements
- Nationalities: Exactly 6
- Same Nation Count: Max 3
- Same Club Count: Max 3
- Squad Rating: Min 75
- Team Chemistry: Min 85
- Players in the Squad: 11
Cost
Costs between 5,000 to 7,000 coins.
Solution
(3) Elite Eight
Requirements
- Nationalities: Exactly 8
- Same Nation Count: Max 2
- Same Club Count: Max 3
- UCL Common or Rare: Min 5
- Player Level: Exactly Gold
- Team Chemistry: Min 88
- Players in the Squad: 11
Cost
Costs between 8,000 to 10,000 coins.
Solution
(4) Around the World
Requirements
- Nationalities: Exactly 10
- UCL Common or Rare: Min 8
- Squad Rating: Min 81
- Team Chemistry: Exactly 100
- Players in the Squad: 11
Cost
Costs between 16,000 to 20,000 coins.
Solution
FIFA 21 League and Nation Hybrid SBC information to be added shortly...
