How to complete FIFA 21 Hybrid Leagues & Hybrid Nations SBCs

by David Purcell
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

EA SPORTS have rolled out a few FIFA 21 Advanced SBCs to kick things off and if you want to complete them, you have come to the right place. Here, we will run through the requirements, cost and solutions for Hybrid Leagues, Hybrid Nations, and League & Nations Hybrid. 

Squad Building Challenges can be tough to complete if you're just a beginner, but for experienced players this is their bread and butter. It's an incredibly useful way to build up coins fast at the beginning of the game, and beyond.

So, let's run through the requirements for each of the starter Advanced SBCs for FIFA 21, as well as how much they cost, and solutions possible to use for each.

FIFA 21 Advanced SBC guide

FIFA 21 Advanced SBCs in EA Play
EA SPORTS
The FIFA 21 Advanced SBCs (Hybrid Leagues, Hybrid Nations, League and Nation Hybrid) have some great rewards to kick things off.

FIFA 21 Hybrid Leagues SBC

Rewards

  • Prime Mixed Players Pack (Give Me Five)
  • Prime Electrum Players Pack (Seven-League Boots)
  • Mega Pack (The Whole Nine Yards)
  • Rare Players Pack (First XI)

(1) Give Me Five

Requirements

  •  Leagues: Exactly 5
  •  Same League Count: Max 4
  •  Same Club Count: Max 4
  •  UCL Common or Rare: Min 6
  •  Squad Rating: Min 69
  •  Team Chemistry: Min 80
  •  Players in the Squad: 11

Cost

According to FUTBIN, this one costs between 7,000 to 9,000 coins.

Solution

Give Me Five SBC solution in FIFA 21
FUTBIN
FIFA 21 Give Me Five SBC solution.

(2) Seven-League Boots

Requirements

  • Leagues: Exactly 7
  • Same League Count: Max 3
  • Same Club Count: Max 3
  • Squad Rating: Min 78
  • Team Chemistry: Min 85
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Cost

This costs between 6,500 to 9,000 coins.

Solution

FIFA 21 Seven-League Boots SBC solution
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 Seven-League Boots SBC solution.

(3) The Whole Nine Yards

Requirements 

  • Leagues: Exactly 9
  • Same League Count: Max 2
  • Same Club Count: Max 2
  • UCL Common or Rare: Min 6
  • Squad Rating: Min 80
  • Team Chemistry: Min 99
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Cost 

This one costs between 13,000 and 16,000 coins to complete.

Solution

FIFA 21 The Whole Nine Yards SBC
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 The Whole Nine Yards SBC solution.

(4) First XI

Requirements

  • Leagues: Exactly 11
  • UCL Common or Rare: Min 8
  • Player Level: Exactly Gold 
  • Team Chemistry: Exactly 100
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Cost

Costs between 16,500 to 20,000 coins, requiring some loyalty.

Solution

First XI SBC solution for FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 First XI SBC solution.

FIFA 21 Hybrid Nations SBC

Rewards

  • Electrum Players Pack (The Final Four)
  • Gold Players Pack (Six of the Best)
  • Prime Gold Players Pack (Elite Eight)
  • Rare Players Pack (Around the World)

(1) The Final Four

Requirements

  • Nationalities: Exactly 4
  • Same Nation Count: Max 4
  • Same Club Count: Max 4
  • UCL Common or Rare: Min 4
  • Squad Rating: Min 70
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Cost

Costs between 3,500 and 6,000 coins.

Solution

FIFA 21 Final Four SBC solution
FUTBIN
FIFA 21 The Final Four SBC solution.

(2) Six of the Best

Requirements 

  • Nationalities: Exactly 6
  • Same Nation Count: Max 3
  • Same Club Count: Max 3
  • Squad Rating: Min 75
  • Team Chemistry: Min 85
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Cost

Costs between 5,000 to 7,000 coins.

Solution 

FIFA 21 Six of the Best SBC
FUTBIN
FIFA 21 Six of the Best SBC solution.

(3) Elite Eight

Requirements 

  • Nationalities: Exactly 8
  • Same Nation Count: Max 2
  • Same Club Count: Max 3
  • UCL Common or Rare: Min 5
  • Player Level: Exactly Gold 
  • Team Chemistry: Min 88
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Cost

Costs between 8,000 to 10,000 coins.

Solution 

fifa 21 elite eight sbc
FUTBIN
FIFA 21 Elite Eight SBC solution.

(4) Around the World

Requirements 

  • Nationalities: Exactly 10
  • UCL Common or Rare: Min 8
  • Squad Rating: Min 81
  • Team Chemistry: Exactly 100
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Cost

Costs between 16,000 to 20,000 coins.

Solution 

fifa 21 sbc around the world
FUTBIN
FIFA 21 Around the World SBC solution.

For more FIFA 21 news, SBC guides, leaks, and more head over to @UltimateTeamUK. There, we regularly post all of the latest.