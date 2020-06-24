How to complete FIFA 20 'Best of' Release 1 Party Bag SBC

The Party Bag Squad Building Challenge (SBC) has finally returned in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team as part of the Summer Heat event and can be completed for a limited time.

As FUT Club Owners will already be aware, the Party Bag first sprung onto the scene as part of the FUT Birthday event a few months back, and was very popular among the community.

This time, though, the rewards are a little different, allowing players to exchange a squad to earn a ShapeShifters, Headliners or Winter Refresh player. So, let’s run through the requirements, deadline, cost, and solution.

FIFA 20 'Best of' Release 1 Party Bag SBC

Deadline and requirements

With this Party Bag having been named “Release 1,” we can probably expect a series of these to roll out in-game with different promo cards available to unlock in the rewards each time. This first one, however, will expire on June 27.

The full list of requirements can be found below, and they're pretty simple as you can see.

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Players in the Squad: 11

Cost and solution

The following cost and solution have been sourced on FUTBIN, and will allow you to see if the challenge is worthwhile for you.

Price: 55,000 to 59,000 coins

Solution:

This one isn't too difficult to complete, but there will be competition in the market for players that fit the requirements while this popular SBC is live, so do have that in mind.

It could be a time to sell on some of the dead wood waiting around in your club as well, to be fair. The cost might be around 55k at the time of writing, although that could shift quickly.

For more tips, guides, FIFA 20, and FIFA 21 news, follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all of the latest.