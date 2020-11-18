 FIFA 21 Team of the Week 8 LIVE: countdown, leaks, TOTW predictions, more - Dexerto
FIFA 21 Team of the Week 8 live: release time, TOTW leaks, predictions

Published: 18/Nov/2020 7:51

by Isaac McIntyre
Sadio Mane points above a FIFA 21 Team of the Week TOTW 8 logo.
The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 8, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the new upgraded team so far, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

International games are in focus this week, as a number of European squads looked to solidify their spots for Euro 2020. The feel-good story of the weekend was Scotland, who qualified for an international tournament for the first time since making the World Cup in 1998.

In regards to potential in-form cards, there were a number of standout stars; Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum, Timo Werner, and Riyad Mahrez all shone this weekend.

Not every domestic competition was on break though either. Shun Nagasawa could well have booked himself a TOTW spot, after scoring a hat-trick against Gamba Osaka in the J1 League early on Saturday evening at Suita City Stadium.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week promo so far, including when the newest Team of the Week lineup will drop in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, possible in-form card leaks, and Dexerto’s weekly TOTW predictions.

Gini Wijnaldum dances in Liverpool kit in FIFA 21.
Gini Wijnaldum is one of a handful of Liverpool stars that shone over the international break.

Team of the Week 8 start time

On November 18, FIFA publishers EA SPORTS will release the eighth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 8 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 8 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 8 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 8 cards slip ⁠— after last week, when they accidentally shipped 11 upgraded cards early, they’re likely playing it extra safe.

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 8 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Achraf Hakimi OTW owners will be licking their lips after the Moroccan's performances in the African Cup of Nations.
Our FIFA 21 TOTW 8 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 8 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

  • Yann Sommer – Borussia Monchengladbach
  • Marek Rodak – Fulham
  • Denzel Dumfries – PSV
  • Philip Max – PSV
  • Harry Maguire – Manchester United
  • Raphael Varane – Real Madrid
  • Guillermo Maripán –AS Monaco
  • N’golo Kante – Chelsea
  • Orbelin Pineda – Cruz Azul
  • Georginio Wijnaldum – Liverpool
  • Leon Goretzka – Bayern Munich
  • Arturo Vidal – Inter Milan
  • Alex Iwobi – Everton 
  • Achraf Hakimi – Inter Milan
  • Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City
  • Sadio Mane – Liverpool
  • Dominik Szoboszlai – RB Salzburg
  • Ryan Christie – Celtic
  • Shun Nagasawa –  Vegalta Sendai
  • Michy Batshuayi – Crystal Palace
  • Vincent Aboubakar – Besiktas
  • Dejan Kulusevski – Juventus
  • Timo Werner – Chelsea
Harry Maguire could be an outside shout for a spot in TOTW 8.
So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 8. Once we have our hands on the confirmed upgrades we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!

FIFA

How to activate FIFA 21 playtime tracking & FUT Pack spend limits

Published: 18/Nov/2020 3:42 Updated: 18/Nov/2020 3:47

by Andrew Amos
FIFA 21 Playtime tracking header
Share

FIFA 21

EA has added helpful new features into FIFA 21 to help players track their playtime and spending in-game. If you want to enable these for yourself, we’ve got everything you need to know.

EA’s history of microtransactions is well documented. There are thousands of stories out there of players who have spent too much on FIFA Ultimate Team, only to regret it.

Thankfully, the developers have implemented a new setting to track how much players play and spend on FIFA 21. Here’s how you can turn them all on.

FIFA 21 Playtime Tracking tool
The FIFA 21 playtime tracking tool monitors how much time and money you spend in-game.

How to turn on FIFA 21 playtime tracking & limits

The FIFA 21 playtime tracking tool allows you to see how much you’ve been playing. It logs both hours spent in game, as well as the total number of matches played.

You can set a weekly limit which regulates exactly how many games you can play. The ticker resets at midnight Sunday GMT every week. You’ll have to turn on some privacy filters, however.

  1. Navigate to the Customise tab on the main menu screen.
  2. Open up the Playtime menu.
  3. Turn on “Share Playtime Usage Data.” The game will now track how much you play.
  4. If you want to turn on limits, you can edit the values in the Playtime menu under “Match Limits.”

How to turn on FIFA 21 FUT Packs & Points spend limits

Much like the playtime tracking tool, the FIFA 21 FUT Packs and Points spending limit option gives players more control over how much money they put into the game on a weekly basis.

Instead of just the one customizable setting, there’s now two. You can choose to limit how many packs you buy with Coins or Points every week, as well as how many Points you buy with real life cash.

  1. Open up FIFA Ultimate Team.
  2. Navigate to the Options menu with the three horizontal bars at the bottom of the menu.
  3. Open up the Playtime menu.
  4. Choose what you’d like to edit your Pack and FIFA Points limits to.
  5. Save your options, and start playing.

While you do have to share some more of your data with EA, the option is great peace of mind for players who do struggle with keeping their playtime and spending down. It’s also great for parents to regulate how much their kids play.