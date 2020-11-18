FIFA 21 Team of the Week 8 LIVE: countdown, leaks, TOTW predictions, more - Dexerto

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 8, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the new upgraded team so far, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

International games are in focus this week, as a number of European squads looked to solidify their spots for Euro 2020. The feel-good story of the weekend was Scotland, who qualified for an international tournament for the first time since making the World Cup in 1998.

In regards to potential in-form cards, there were a number of standout stars; Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum, Timo Werner, and Riyad Mahrez all shone this weekend.

Not every domestic competition was on break though either. Shun Nagasawa could well have booked himself a TOTW spot, after scoring a hat-trick against Gamba Osaka in the J1 League early on Saturday evening at Suita City Stadium.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week promo so far, including when the newest Team of the Week lineup will drop in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, possible in-form card leaks, and Dexerto’s weekly TOTW predictions.

Team of the Week 8 start time

On November 18, FIFA publishers EA SPORTS will release the eighth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 8 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 8 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 8 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 8 cards slip ⁠— after last week, when they accidentally shipped 11 upgraded cards early, they’re likely playing it extra safe.

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 8 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 8 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 8 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

Yann Sommer – Borussia Monchengladbach

Marek Rodak – Fulham

Denzel Dumfries – PSV

Philip Max – PSV

Harry Maguire – Manchester United

Raphael Varane – Real Madrid

Guillermo Maripán –AS Monaco

N’golo Kante – Chelsea

Orbelin Pineda – Cruz Azul

Georginio Wijnaldum – Liverpool

Leon Goretzka – Bayern Munich

Arturo Vidal – Inter Milan

Alex Iwobi – Everton

Achraf Hakimi – Inter Milan

Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City

Sadio Mane – Liverpool

Dominik Szoboszlai – RB Salzburg

Ryan Christie – Celtic

Shun Nagasawa – Vegalta Sendai

Michy Batshuayi – Crystal Palace

Vincent Aboubakar – Besiktas

Dejan Kulusevski – Juventus

Timo Werner – Chelsea

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 8. Once we have our hands on the confirmed upgrades we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!