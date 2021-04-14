The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 29, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the next in-form team of 2021, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

A stack of popular FIFA stars should be getting in-forms this week.

That includes FIFA cover star and Liverpool wunderkind Trent Alexander-Arnold, who showed up Gareth Southgate with a 91st winner against Aston Villa, as well as household names like Allan Saint-Maximin, Toni Kroos, and ‘Captain America’ himself, Christian Pulisic, who shone against Crystal Palace.

Leeds United defender Stuart Dallas has also set himself up for a TOTW card after scoring twice in his team’s massive 2-1 win over title-bound Manchester City.

Ben Yedder should also make the cut after last week’s snub.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including when the TOTW lineup will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

Team of the Week 29 start time

On April 14, FIFA publishers EA will release the twenty-ninth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 29 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time).

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm ET, 4am AEDT for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 29 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 29 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 29 cards slip ⁠— it’s actually been nearly four months since the devs accidentally pushed out IF upgrades early, so it’s unlikely they’ll make that mistake again any time soon.

That said, if any leaks drop ahead of the official reveal, we’ll let you know.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 29 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 29 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our upgrade tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

Mike Maignan – Lille – 82→84→87

Guilherme Marinato – Lokomotiv Moscow – 78→80

Sam Johnstone – West Bromwich Albion – 75→79

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool – 87→89

Matteo Darmian – Inter Milan – 76→79

Gautier Lloris – Auxerre – 67→76

Martin Erlic – Spezia – 61→75

Atiba Hutchinson – Besiktas – 76→78

Stuart Dallas – Leeds United – 73→79

Suat Serdar – Schalke – 78→80

Toni Kroos – Real Madrid – 88→89→90

Fabian Ruiz – Napoli – 82→84→87

Leandro Paredes – PSG – 79→81

Jean-Paul Boëtius – Mainz – 76→78

Allan Saint-Maximin – Newcastle United – 80→83→85

Mohamed Elyounoussi – Celtic – 76→81→84

Jarrod Bowen – West Ham United – 77→81→83

Ismaïla Sarr – Watford – 78→82→84

Emi Buendia – Norwich City – 77→80

Daichi Kamada – Frankfurt – 76→78

Ever Banega – Al-Shabab – 83→85→87

Martin Kobylanski – Braunschweig – 68→76

Christian Pulisic – Chelsea – 81→83

Alex Lacazette – Arsenal – 83→86

Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco – 84→86→87→90

Haris Seferovic – Benfica – 75→78

Teemu Pukki – Norwich City – 76→81→83

Wahbi Khazri – Saint Ettiene – 76→79

Karim Adeyemi – RB Salzburg – 69→74→77

Adis Jahović – Goztepe – 73→79

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 29.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!