FIFA 20 TOTW return date finally confirmed

EA SPORTS have revealed that the game's usually regular Team of the Week (TOTW) promo is returning shortly, following a sustained absence.

Team of the Week is one of them events in-game that players look forward to consistently, with the best players from across the world being selected based on their performances. However, with a lack of fixtures due to the global situation, EA decided to pause it for a few weeks.

That wasn't all bad, either, as the Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) sets were still being revealed on a regular basis, and somewhat filled that void. Even in FUT Champs, rewards were shifted to TOTSSF to reflect the removal of TOTW. And now, we know when it will return.

On June 20, EA SPORTS tweeted confirmation of its return using the EA FIFA Direct Communication social media account.

They said: "With many top football leagues still ramping up towards restarting, our current plan is for Team of the Week to return on 24 June," while also confirming that Weekend League rewards for June 12-14 will be the same as the previous week. So, no change there.

Weekend League rewards this coming weekend (12 June-14 June) will be the same as the ones available for the 5 June-7 June competition. — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) June 10, 2020

The Team of the Week had previously been run as a 'Moments' set of cards, celebrating different moments of each player from years gone by, although it looks like the old way of doing things will finally snap back into action soon enough.

Of course, many will be delighted to hear about the promo coming back, as they will about the return of football as well. Just another step of things getting back to normality, and a welcome one at that.