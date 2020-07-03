Warzone TimTheTatMan LG UltraGear Pokemon Sword & Shield
FIFA 20 Summer Heat: How to complete Kimpembe SBC

by David Purcell
EA SPORTS have brought out a brand new Squad Building Challenge (SBC) that allows you to unlock a boosted version of Paris Saint-Germain's Presnel Kimpembe. 

The Summer Heat in-game event has been rather exciting for members of the community, with a number of high-rated cards having been released as part of EA's content schedule, but also a few have been picked by players.

After winning the latest fan vote for the Ligue 1, French defender Kimpembe has jumped up to a 93 with his latest version. If you're interested to see how much it costs, the requirements for the challenge, and solution – you've come to the right place.

FIFA 20 Presnel Kimpembe SBC

Deadline and requirements

Players have plenty of time to see how the price of this challenge changes, with it expiring on July 9, 2020.

The full list of requirements can be found below, and there are two teams you will need to build this time around, so we've split them up for you.

kimpembe in fifa 20
EA SPORTS
Looking for a brand new Kimpembe card in FIFA 20? This new one is right up there with the very best.

Paris Saint-Germain

  • Players from Paris Saint-Germain: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Ligue 1 Conforama

  • Players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Cost and solution

Using information from the usually reliable FUTBIN database, we've compiled the estimated price for completion and also a recommended solution to help you check this one off.

Cost: 145,000 to 165,000 views

Solution: 

FIFA 20 Paris Saint-Germain SBC 

FIFA 20 Paris Saint-Germain SBC solution
FUTBIN
Here's how to complete the PSG challenge for this SBC.

Ligue 1 Conforama

FIFA 20 ligue 1 sbc challenge
FUTBIN
Here's how to complete the Ligue 1 SBC.

That's all you need to be able to get your hands on this new Summer Heat fan vote card, and it certainly packs a punch as well. Kimpembe's new variant has a whopping 88 pace, which is insane for a central defender, as well as 93 defending and 94 physical.

Will you be adding him to your side? Let us know on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.