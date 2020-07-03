FIFA 20 Summer Heat: How to complete Kimpembe SBC

EA SPORTS have brought out a brand new Squad Building Challenge (SBC) that allows you to unlock a boosted version of Paris Saint-Germain's Presnel Kimpembe.
The Summer Heat in-game event has been rather exciting for members of the community, with a number of high-rated cards having been released as part of EA's content schedule, but also a few have been picked by players.
After winning the latest fan vote for the Ligue 1, French defender Kimpembe has jumped up to a 93 with his latest version. If you're interested to see how much it costs, the requirements for the challenge, and solution – you've come to the right place.
FIFA 20 Presnel Kimpembe SBC
Deadline and requirements
Players have plenty of time to see how the price of this challenge changes, with it expiring on July 9, 2020.
The full list of requirements can be found below, and there are two teams you will need to build this time around, so we've split them up for you.
Paris Saint-Germain
- Players from Paris Saint-Germain: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Players in the Squad: 11
Ligue 1 Conforama
- Players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Players in the Squad: 11
Cost and solution
Using information from the usually reliable FUTBIN database, we've compiled the estimated price for completion and also a recommended solution to help you check this one off.
Cost: 145,000 to 165,000 views
Solution:
FIFA 20 Paris Saint-Germain SBC
Ligue 1 Conforama
That's all you need to be able to get your hands on this new Summer Heat fan vote card, and it certainly packs a punch as well. Kimpembe's new variant has a whopping 88 pace, which is insane for a central defender, as well as 93 defending and 94 physical.
