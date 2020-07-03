FIFA 20 Summer Heat: How to complete Kimpembe SBC

EA SPORTS have brought out a brand new Squad Building Challenge (SBC) that allows you to unlock a boosted version of Paris Saint-Germain's Presnel Kimpembe.

The Summer Heat in-game event has been rather exciting for members of the community, with a number of high-rated cards having been released as part of EA's content schedule, but also a few have been picked by players.

After winning the latest fan vote for the Ligue 1, French defender Kimpembe has jumped up to a 93 with his latest version. If you're interested to see how much it costs, the requirements for the challenge, and solution – you've come to the right place.

FIFA 20 Presnel Kimpembe SBC

Deadline and requirements

Players have plenty of time to see how the price of this challenge changes, with it expiring on July 9, 2020.

The full list of requirements can be found below, and there are two teams you will need to build this time around, so we've split them up for you.

Paris Saint-Germain

Players from Paris Saint-Germain: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Players in the Squad: 11

Ligue 1 Conforama

Players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Players in the Squad: 11

Cost and solution

Using information from the usually reliable FUTBIN database, we've compiled the estimated price for completion and also a recommended solution to help you check this one off.

Cost: 145,000 to 165,000 views

Solution:

FIFA 20 Paris Saint-Germain SBC

Ligue 1 Conforama

That's all you need to be able to get your hands on this new Summer Heat fan vote card, and it certainly packs a punch as well. Kimpembe's new variant has a whopping 88 pace, which is insane for a central defender, as well as 93 defending and 94 physical.

Will you be adding him to your side? Let us know on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.