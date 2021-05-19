Misfits launch agency to help brands connect with esports audiences - Dexerto

Florida-based esports company Misfits Gaming Group have announced the launch of The Misfits Agency, a new vertical aimed at helping brands tap into esports and gaming audiences.

The organization already owns and operates Misfits Gaming, Call of Duty franchise Florida Mutineers, and Overwatch franchise Florida Mayhem. Now, they’ve set their sights on the content space.

With Emmy-nominated creator Amy Palmer at the helm, The Misfits Agency claim to be “bridging the gap between generational audiences” through content creation for social media and “building valuable intellectual property.”

The agency will help clients create content for platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram to help them reach the many segmented audiences that inhabit the esports industry.

To kick things off at launch, Misfits Gaming Group will be working with an existing partner in finance company SoFi as well as toy and board game giants Hasbro.

SoFi have tapped the agency to create an annual content slate that’s focused on targeting the gaming community and the fans that inhabit it. With Hasbro, Misfits will create and produce a content campaign featuring influencers such as Sceptic and Sushibae.

“Creating our own agency within Misfits Gaming Group marks the evolution of where our industry is heading,” said Misfits CEO Ben Spoont.

“Offering brands and companies the opportunity to reach the most loyal audience in the world through authentic content and campaigns creates value for the esports and content creator ecosystem, and brands who want the next-generation messaging.”

Disclaimer: Dexerto has partnered with Misfits Gaming Group to create and package branded content across its platforms.