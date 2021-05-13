NRG launch Asian org & enter LoL with VCS team GAM Esports - Dexerto

North American esports organization NRG have partnered with Vietnamese fitness company CMG.ASIA to launch a joint venture dedicated to Asian esports.

NRG Asia, the new outfit founded by the two companies, have acquired current Vietnamese League of Legends national champions GAM Esports to represent them as their first team.

Described as an “esports management & media company,” the joint venture will specifically focus on representing and developing talent in Southeast Asia. It’s unknown which other titles they are looking to expand into at the time of writing.

NRG’s Asia division will be managed and overseen by brothers TK and Dru Nguyen, founders of Vietnamese hospitality company See The World Group. The former has taken on the role of the chief executive officer (CEO) and the latter is serving as the chief operating officer (COO).

NRG Asia’s first team have won big in 2021 so far, placing first in both the Vietnam Championship Series (VCS) Spring and the Spring Playoffs. They have a history of success in the region, having also emerged victorious in VCS 2020 Summer, VCS 2020 Spring, and VCS 2019 Summer.

“With so much passion around esports in Southeast Asia, we thought Vietnam was the perfect place to launch NRG’s global expansion,” said Miller.

NRG reportedly attempted to expand into Asian League of Legends in 2020 when they applied to acquire a permanent spot in the Korean top-flight competition, LCK. They later withdrew their letter of intent, however.

“With the expansion of NRG into Southeast Asia, we are excited to begin this new journey headquartered here in Vietnam,” commented NRG Asia CEO Nguyen.

“Starting off with the 5-time League of Legends VCS Champions, GAM, our goal is to elevate GAM from being Vietnam champions to leading World championship contenders by providing them additional resources and knowledge by top esport leaders.”