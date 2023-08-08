Sentinels at risk of running out of money amid crowdfunding efforts

According to an offering memorandum on Sentinels’ StartEngine crowdfunding page, the company is in financial trouble amid massive spending on player, staff and content creator salaries.

Sentinels was listed on the investor crowdfunding platform StartEngine on August 4 after a successful testing phase. The company said it saw over 100 individual investors reserve shares during the initial phase.

The listing allows fans to put up their own money to own a piece of Sentinels and comes with a number of perks, based on how fast fans they invest and the amount of money they put in.

However, the company is quickly running out of money, as per an offering memo on the investor page. In a section titled ‘Liquidity and Capital Resources’, the company said that it will be in financial trouble if it fails to raise substantial funds.

Sentinels

“If the company raises the minimum offering amount, and if the company is unable to raise additional capital through either existing shareholders or other outside sources of financing we anticipate the company will be able to operate for 2-3 months,” the memo explains.

The memo also says if the company reaches its maximum funding goal, over $1.2 million, it will be able to operate for four to five months.

Sentinels spend almost $700,000 a month on player, staff and content creator salaries as well as merchandising inventory, according to the document.

Sentinels’ crowdfunding effort reveals financial woes

The memo also lists the salary for each executive at the company, with all four receiving over $200,000 per year. The company’s CEO, Rob Moore, has a salary of $360,000 a year, according to the memo.

Sentinels have been pushing money-making opportunities from fans in recent months outside of crowdfunding. The organization launched Sen Society on May 17, a subscription service that allows fans to have exclusive access to players, content and merchandise.

In an interview with George Geddes, who has done public relations for the company, Moore discussed Sentinels’ history and crowdfunding effort. He said the company has “raised, invested and spent about $25 million” over its five years of operation.

The news of Sentinels’ potential financial peril was first shared on social media by Hunter Grooms. Many esports insiders and community members have commented on the revelation since.

“I said a few weeks ago that crowdfunding for a business this late into its path is a red flag and an admission of defeat. I didn’t expect it to be this bad. They are literally approaching the line of the legal requirements necessary for RegCF crowdfunding. Even if they get the funds, they could go under,” former esports insider Jacob Wolf said in response to the news.

Sentinels has not responded to the social media flurry about its financial future at the time of writing. According to the company’s StartEngine page, Sentinels has raised over $65,000. According to the initial press release about the company’s listing, funds from the campaign will be used to “fund operations including expansion into new business lines.”