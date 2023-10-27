Sources: Vegas Legion to sign fan-favorite roster for CDL 2023/24 season

According to Dexerto sources, Vegas Legion have decided on the team they want to represent them for the upcoming Call of Duty League season, bringing in a mix of veteran talent and raw rookie skill in hopes of turning the franchise’s fortunes around.

Vegas Legion have not had the most successful time in the Call of Duty League since they were one of the founding franchises in 2020, originally representing Paris.

They have frequently found themselves outside of Championship qualification spots and unable to catch fire at Major events, resulting in them being one of the least successful franchises in the league since its inception.

Things looked to be turning around in the 2022/23 season when three-time world champion James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks joined the team, but they just failed to make Champs at the final hurdle, missing out by a difference of two series wins across the entire season.

With one player set to return for next season, Vegas Legion may have found their full squad.

Vegas Legion retain Standy & sign 3 more

According to sources close to the situation, Vegas Legion will be bringing Eli ‘Standy’ Bentz back into the fold as an SMG player, and surrounding him with three new players — including one rookie.

Set to join Standy is Dillon ‘Attach’ Price, Dylan ‘Nero’ Koch, and 2022 Challengers champion Purj.

This is certainly a team that fans will be excited about, especially with a sub duo of Standy and Nero leading the line as some of the best Free Agent SMGs available on the market.

Nero was not originally supposed to be on this team, with Makenzie ‘Mack’ Kelley initially rumored to be taking the spot, but he has ruled out competing at the start of the season due to his mother’s ongoing health issues.

Clayster is set to sign for the freshly-rebranded Carolina Royal Ravens, as reported by Dexerto, while Standy’s former Vegas teammates Thomas ‘TJHaly’ Haly and Donovan ‘Temp’ Laroda look to be heading to Challengers to fight for their spots back in the pro league.