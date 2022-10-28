NBA 2K League indefinitely bans six players for gambling on games

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at [email protected]

The NBA 2K League has banned six players from three different teams, as well as a coach, for “violating the league’s gambling and fantasy rules” by wagering on league games.

Six NBA 2K League players have been “indefinitely disqualified” from competition for breaking the league’s gambling policy, it was announced on October 27.

Four players from Blazer5 Gaming, associated with the Portland Trail Blazers, were struck down with bans: Marquis ‘Randomz’ Gill, Christopher ‘BreadwinnerLA’ Lafanette, Dorian ‘Bucket’ Earl Miller, and Robert ‘CantGuardRob’ Nastasi.

Kimanni ‘Splashy’ Ingram from Jazz Gaming and Zekirri ‘Zayynoss’ Dennis of Mavs Gaming were also suspended, along with Blazer5 coach Andrew Maxie.

NBA 2K League officials said Dennis, Ingram, Lafanette, Miller, and Nastasi all “wagered or attempted to wager” on league games. Gill and Maxie, while not wagering themselves, failed to report violations or cooperate with the investigation.

“The integrity of our game is, and always will be, the NBA 2K League’s top priority,” league president Brendan Donohue said.

“We take our obligation to the competition and to our fans incredibly seriously, and we will always act forcefully regarding violations of the rules governing game integrity and the related reporting and cooperation requirements.”

These bans come ahead of the start of the 2023 NBA 2K League season as players attempt to qualify for draft eligibility. The next season of play is set to begin in early 2023.