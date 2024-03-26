Jontay Porter under fire for huge NBA betting scandal

Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter is under fire for allegedly aiding NBA bettors on Discord.

Porter is under investigation by the NBA for “betting irregularities” regarding games he was involved with on January 26 and March 20. But a new wrinkle has emerged from a Discord user who claims to have been witness to Porter’s dealings.

A Raptors fan revealed that the Porter charges Discord users $49.99 for betting and financial advice and shared images showing fans thanking the 24-year-old for their earnings.

The NBA is announced its investigation into Porter for potentially fixing his own stat lines against the Los Angeles Clippers on January 26 and the Sacramento Kings on March 20. Both stat lines hit on props that garnered the largest daily earnings on DraftKings Sportsbook. He also left both respective games due to an eye injury and an illness.

Article continues after ad

While the fan claims have not been substantiated and none of the screenshots appear to be related to either of the two games for which he is under investigation, the Discord messages add more potential evidence to the case against him.

Article continues after ad

Further, the three-year veteran has been linked to March Madness and NBA basketball bets in the past. Porter, who is signed to a two-way contract this year, is in danger of seeing his season cut short if the league imposes a suspension.

Subscribe to NBA League Pass to watch all of the latest NBA action.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.