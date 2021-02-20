Logo
Los Angeles Valiant announce LGE as new operators in OWL 2021

Published: 20/Feb/2021 23:10

by Theo Salaun
la valiant lge owl 2021
Los Angeles Valiant / LGE / Overwatch League

With the Overwatch League’s 2021 season looming, the Los Angeles Valiant have finally announced their new operators, LGE, after Immortals Gaming dropped their entire OWL roster and staff.

  • LA Valiant will be operated by LGE
  • Team will move to China and play in APAC
  • Zero players on roster for upcoming 2021 season

How LA Valiant got dismantled in offseason

On January 14, 2021, the Valiant denied rumors that IMT had sold the team to a Chinese organization. On January 29, they announced that they had released their entire roster and staff — totaling 11 players and at least six members of the staff.

Now, nearly a month later, the organization have revealed that they have a new “operating partner” for 2021: LGE, more formally known as LinGan e-Sports.

What LGE’s involvement means for 2021 season

LGE, a Chinese-based esports organization, formerly operated LGE.Huya, the academy team for the OWL’s Chengdu Hunters — who won numerous Contenders seasons in the China region. The team was also the source of numerous OWL pros, including the Shanghai Dragons’ He ‘Molly’ Chengzhi and Houston Outlaws’ Min-jun ‘PIGGY’ Shin. 

In 2020, the Valiant finished eighth in the league, offering strong encouragement for the team’s future — although apparently not to IMT. With the 2021 season starting on April 16, Los Angeles have yet to sign a single player

The situation will be an interesting one to monitor, as the team has played things very close to their chest thus far and denied numerous rumors (even those that were later confirmed).

KennyS Is Holding G2 Back | Richard Lewis Reacts @ IEM Katowice

Published: 20/Feb/2021 21:11

by Alan Bernal
g2 esports kennys

Since G2 Esports brought on Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač to breathe life back into their CSGO team, results have been exciting, but the org is still faltering with inconsistent performances and early event exits.

NiKo has been the same superstar that we knew him to be in FaZe Clan and the supporting cast has been clicking at their best with talent in every position.

From a tactically gifted, fragging IGL in Nemanja ‘nexa’ Isaković to their rock-solid support Rifler François ‘AmaNEk’ Delaunay, this team is loaded with raw firepower that can reasonably match the likes of even Astralis.

But Richard Lewis is noticing that French veteran Kenny ‘kennyS’ Schrub has been lackluster with his AWP as of late. The 25-year-old can still show signs of his 2015 form, but those peeks of brilliance are brief in their shine.

KennyS is a “shadow” of what he used to be, Lewis says. In the current CSGO meta, the best teams can’t afford to have an AWPer missing shots from the angles they hold, and KennyS has been struggling to connect.

As they are now, G2 have the capability to get to the IEM Katowice semis but that’s typically where they start to falter once they get into matchups with the bigger teams.

G2 founder Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodriguez, the larger G2 Army, and CSGO as a whole loves KennyS, but another bad result at an impactful event could make the org have a deeper discussion of the AWPer’s place in the lineup.