Los Angeles Valiant announce LGE as new operators in OWL 2021

With the Overwatch League’s 2021 season looming, the Los Angeles Valiant have finally announced their new operators, LGE, after Immortals Gaming dropped their entire OWL roster and staff.

LA Valiant will be operated by LGE

Team will move to China and play in APAC

Zero players on roster for upcoming 2021 season

How LA Valiant got dismantled in offseason

On January 14, 2021, the Valiant denied rumors that IMT had sold the team to a Chinese organization. On January 29, they announced that they had released their entire roster and staff — totaling 11 players and at least six members of the staff.

Now, nearly a month later, the organization have revealed that they have a new “operating partner” for 2021: LGE, more formally known as LinGan e-Sports.

As reported, we're happy to confirm that the LA Valiant's operating partner for the 2021 season is LGE, who won the 2019 Overwatch Contenders China title. We look forward to working with them this year, and to a great 2021 season. — Los Angeles Valiant (@LAValiant) February 20, 2021

What LGE’s involvement means for 2021 season

LGE, a Chinese-based esports organization, formerly operated LGE.Huya, the academy team for the OWL’s Chengdu Hunters — who won numerous Contenders seasons in the China region. The team was also the source of numerous OWL pros, including the Shanghai Dragons’ He ‘Molly’ Chengzhi and Houston Outlaws’ Min-jun ‘PIGGY’ Shin.

Read more: Overwatch unveils fiery new SF Shock Roadhog Championship skin

In 2020, the Valiant finished eighth in the league, offering strong encouragement for the team’s future — although apparently not to IMT. With the 2021 season starting on April 16, Los Angeles have yet to sign a single player.

The situation will be an interesting one to monitor, as the team has played things very close to their chest thus far and denied numerous rumors (even those that were later confirmed).