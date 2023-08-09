How to get Chou ‘ECHO’ M4 skin in Mobile Legends: Release date, cost, and more

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang developer Moonton has finally revealed the Chou skin commemorating ECHO’s victory at the M4 World Championship. Here is how you can get your hands on it.

The Chou ‘ECHO’ skin was created by Moonton in collaboration with ECHO, who won the M4 World Championship in January after beating fellow Filipino team Blacklist International in the final, in Jakarta.

Shortly after the final, ECHO’s players unanimously chose Chou for the world championship skin. Since Season 1 of MPL Philippines, ECHO’s players have picked the hero almost 100 times. “Chou isn’t only playable by one player,” said roamer Tristan ‘YAWI’ Cabrera. “All five of us can use it. It can be used in any role.”

Chou ‘ECHO’ is the fourth M-series championship skin but the first to feature a fighter hero. M1 champions EVOS Legends chose Harith (mage), while M2 champions BREN Esports picked Lancelot (assassin), and M3 winners Blacklist International selected Estes (support).

Here is all you need to know about the Chou ‘ECHO’ skin.

The M4 champion skin Chou ‘ECHO’ will launch in the game on August 21. But before that, there will be a pre-sale running between August 14 and 20.

Moonton has not yet announced the price of the skin. But judging from last year’s Estes skin, it should be sold for 629 diamonds during pre-sale. After this period, players will need to spend 899 diamonds to purchase the skin.

Just like last year, Moonton will organize an in-game event to provide fans with discounts. In 2022, players could purchase the M3 champion skin for just 499 diamonds if they completed a set of event tasks.

On August 21, ECHO will host a livestream event on their Facebook page to showcase the skin and give away prizes to fans.

The M4 World Championship was one of the most popular tournaments in esports history, amassing 80 million hours watched and peaking at over 4.2 million concurrent viewers, according to data firm Esports Charts. The M5 World Championship will take place in December, in the Philippines.