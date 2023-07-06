Gamers8 2023: Results, all winners & club ranking

The 2023 edition of the Gamers8 festival is now underway. Keep track of all the tournament winners, the results, and the updated club ranking with our coverage hub.

Between July 6 and August 27, Riyadh will host a series of elite-level esports tournaments with some of the best players in the world at Gamers8, the gaming and esports festival organized by the Saudi Esports Federation.

The 2023 edition of Gamers8, dubbed ‘The Land of Heroes’, promises to be much bigger than the inaugural festival last year. There will be many more esports tournaments and a prize purse of $45 million – triple that of the 2022 event.

Below you can find all the tournament winners and information about each competition’s full schedule and results. You will also find the Gamers8 club ranking, which will be updated after each day of competition.

Gamers8 Results and winners

Tekken 7 – July 6-9 ($1 million)

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $500,000 2 TBD $200,000 3 TBD $100,000

FIFAe Club World Cup – July 6-9 ($1 million)

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $300,000 2 TBD $150,000 3-4 TBD $75,000 TBD

Fortnite – July 7-9 ($2 million)

Placement Players Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $500,000 2 TBD $300,000 3 TBD $200,000

PUBG Mobile – July 11-16 ($3 million)

PUBG Mobile World Invitational results

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD TBD 2 TBD TBD 3 TBD TBD

FIFAe Nations Cup – July 11-14 ($1 million)

FIFAe Nations Cup results

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $300,000 2 TBD $150,000 3-4 TBD $75,000 TBD

Rainbow Six – July 13-16 ($2 million)

Rainbow Six Siege results

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD TBD 2 TBD TBD 3-4 TBD TBD TBD

FIFAe World Cup – July 16-19 ($1 million)

FIFAe World Cup results

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $300,000 2 TBD $150,000 3-4 TBD $75,000 TBD

Dota 2 – July 6-9 ($15 million)

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $5,000,000 2 TBD $2,500,000 3 TBD $1,700,000

PUBG Mobile – July 20-23 ($100,000)

PUBG Mobile Regional Clash results

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD TBD 2 TBD TBD 3 TBD TBD

Rennsport – July 27-30 ($1 million)

ESL R1 results

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD TBD 2 TBD TBD 3 TBD TBD

Starcraft 2 – August 3-6 ($500,000)

Starcraft 2 results

Placement Player Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD TBD 2 TBD TBD 3 TBD TBD

Street Fighter 6 – August 10-13 ($1 million)

Street Fighter 6 results

Placement Player Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD TBD 2 TBD TBD 3 TBD TBD

PUBG – August 10-20

PUBG Global Series 2 results

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $600,000 2 TBD $260,000 3 TBD $162,000

CS:GO – August 16-20 ($1 million)

CS:GO results

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD TBD 2 TBD TBD 3-4 TBD TBD TBD

Rocket League – August 24-27 ($2 million)

Rocket League results

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $500,000 2 TBD $300,000 3-4 TBD $200,000 TBD

Gamers8 Club Leaderboard

In addition to the tournaments’ prize purses, Gamers8 will offer $5 million to the top-performing esports organizations at the festival. This fund will reward cross-title performance in an effort to determine “the best and most successful multi-gaming club in the world”.

According to the Saudi Esports Federation, this initiative aims to encourage investment in the esports industry and collaboration between organizations, players and publishers. And it seems to be paying off, as seen on July 6, when FaZe entered the fighting game scene with a pair of Tekken players who are competing in Riyadh.

Gamers8 will use a points-based system to determine the festival’s most successful organizations. Once all tournaments are over and the points have been tallied, the Gamers8 Club Awards will pay homage to the industry’s best organizations.

Below you can see how the $5 million will be distributed: