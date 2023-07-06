Gamers8 2023: Results, all winners & club ranking

The 2023 edition of the Gamers8 festival is now underway. Keep track of all the tournament winners, the results, and the updated club ranking with our coverage hub.
Between July 6 and August 27, Riyadh will host a series of elite-level esports tournaments with some of the best players in the world at Gamers8, the gaming and esports festival organized by the Saudi Esports Federation.
The 2023 edition of Gamers8, dubbed ‘The Land of Heroes’, promises to be much bigger than the inaugural festival last year. There will be many more esports tournaments and a prize purse of $45 million – triple that of the 2022 event.
Below you can find all the tournament winners and information about each competition’s full schedule and results. You will also find the Gamers8 club ranking, which will be updated after each day of competition.
In addition to the tournaments’ prize purses, Gamers8 will offer $5 million to the top-performing esports organizations at the festival. This fund will reward cross-title performance in an effort to determine “the best and most successful multi-gaming club in the world”.
Gamers8 will use a points-based system to determine the festival’s most successful organizations. Once all tournaments are over and the points have been tallied, the Gamers8 Club Awards will pay homage to the industry’s best organizations.
Below you can see how the $5 million will be distributed: