Esports organisation Talon announces K-pop idol Min as newest brand ambassador

Talon Esports have announced their latest brand ambassador- Kim ‘Min’ Min-young, a former member of K-pop group Miss A.

The worlds of esports and K-pop have found themselves colliding multiple times in recent years. K-pop idol Sunmi publicly expressed her support for Korean League of Legends team Damwon Gaming, and recently posted herself in a Jinx cosplay inspired by the Netflix original series Arcane.

Idols Soyeon and Miyeon lent their voices to League characters Akali and Ahri for the virtual girl group K/DA created by Riot Games. Another partnership between esports and K-pop was announced on the 16th December, with Talon Esports revealing their newest brand ambassador would be Min, former idol and member of Miss A.

The announcement video for the partnership features Min playing her way through multiple iconic games including Call of Duty and Super Mario. She also explains her history in the worlds of both K-pop and gaming, and her current love of Overwatch.

She debuted in Miss A in 2010, and spent seven years as part of one of the world’s most popular K-pop girl groups before their disbandment in 2017.

She has also been an avid gamer since childhood, using gaming as a way to de-stress from the challenging life of a successful idol.

Talon CEO Sean Zhang explains that the partnership came about through Min’s love of gaming. “A really important factor was that she was naturally a gamer,” he states in the announcement video, “and that she was already using gaming as a pastime.”

Talon Esports competes in multiple esports across the globe, with teams in League of Legends, Rainbow Six Siege, and Overwatch. Zhang explains that they are looking to ‘bridge’ the world of gaming with the industries of entertainment and music, and their partnership with Min is just one step closer to achieving this goal.