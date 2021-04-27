Former Dignitas and Clutch Gaming execs launch org to help esports careers - Dexerto

Former executives from esports organizations Dignitas and Clutch Gaming have established the Esports Certification Institute to help carve out career paths in the industry.

The organization aim to create and administer a “merit-based examination and certification program” for esports, assessing entry-level candidates and outside professionals on their esports expertise.

The ambitions of their overall efforts are promoting meritocracy, fostering professionalism, and increasing diversity and inclusion, according to a release.

The Institute was founded by Dignitas’ former chief of staff Ryan Friedman and Houston Rockets’ former vice of presidents of esports Sebastian Park, and has appointed plenty of familiar faces in esports as advisors.

G2 founder Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodriguez, Enlight founder Eunice Chen, Evil Geniuses CEO Nicole LaPointe Jameson, FlyQuest CEO Tricia Sugita, Gen.G CEO Chris Park, and Cloud9 vice president Donald Boyce have all been named to the advisory board.

An inaugural exam from the Esports Certification Institute will consist of 120 multiple choice questions, one essay, and tests on the following topics: esports knowledge, statistical literacy, and problem-solving.

They are registered as a ‘public benefit corporation’ and are offering a study guide using a pay-what-you-can-afford model in which proceeds will go towards low-income applicants who want to access the test.

“Despite massive industry growth in the past five years, securing a career in esports is still often more about who you know than what you can do,” said co-founder Friedman. “The Esports Certification Institute is uniquely positioned to bring standardization and professionalism to the talent acquisition process in esports while offering a way for applicants to stand out.

“By offering a certification in esports knowledge, companies will be able to easily identify highly skilled and qualified applicants, ultimately creating an industry where everyone is given equal opportunity to succeed in esports irrespective of personal circumstances.”