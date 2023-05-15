Esports caster Daniel “DC” Coke dies aged 34

Esports communities from around the world have paid tribute to Daniel “DC” Coke, a caster and former Smash pro. Coke died after struggling with depression and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) for some time.

On May 13, DC’s Twitter account confirmed his death. He was 34 years old.

DC was a former Super Smash Bros. for Wii U pro who took part in numerous tournaments between 2016 and 2017. He was also a tournament commentator for the same game, as well as a variety of other fighting games.

This made DC known in many different esports circles that now together with people who co-casted with Daniel, his family, and friends mourn his passing.

Tributes paid to Daniel Coke

The Tweet announcing his passing stated that “DC struggled in silence with depression and illness. He did not have the heart to fight those battles any longer.” The illness in question was reported to be Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The replies to the announcement are filled with people from all over the world recalling interactions they had with DC and expressing their sadness.

“DC, you’re the reason why I ever took a shot at commentary. You called me into the stream room at Versus and asked me to cast top 8 with you for the first time. I had the time of my life and discovered something that I actually enjoyed, thanks to you,” recounts VikkiKitty, another pro esports commentator.

“I truly wish we got to do more of this. As an up-and-comer, I always appreciated those times we’d be in the same room together. Rest in peace, my friend,” wrote Koopa, another person who worked with DC.

DC clearly inspired many interested in the esports scene, be it players or commentators, who will remember Daniel and their interactions for years to come.