Cloud9 look to tap into collegiate esports with new initiative - Dexerto

Cloud9 look to tap into collegiate esports with new initiative

Published: 29/Oct/2020 18:53 Updated: 29/Oct/2020 19:00

by Adam Fitch
Cloud9 University Uconnect
Cloud9

Cloud9

North American organization Cloud9 have announced their collegiate initiative after partnering with Uconnect in August 2020.

A range of events and resources with their new partner will run from November in an attempt to foster the “next generation of esports talent.”

Cloud9 University is described as a celebration of collegiate esports and includes panels, a League of Legends tournament, a community Discord server and a college fair.

Sponsorship marketplace Uconnect partnered with the organization in August following an initial activation at the LCS that featured 16 collegiate esports teams.

Cloud9 Uconnect Partnership
Uconnect
They initially announced their collaboration in August.

The Cloud9 Panel Series will take place in November, and will be broadcasted live on the org’s Twitch channel. The two-day event aims to provide insights into the different departments of an organization, how they operate, and what other career opportunities are up for grabs in esports.

The League of Legends Intercollegiate Tournament will follow the panel in December, with more details set to be released nearer that time. The competition will be hosted on Uconnect’s platform.

Eight universities from the United States will be chosen as affiliates for the program, receiving perks such as early job and internship opportunities and access to exclusive events and resources.

The Collegiate Fireside initiative will see the eight affiliates be assigned with a Cloud9 mentor that will help them host Q&A sessions, resume workshops, and participate in panel discussions.

“Collegiate esports is thriving – we at Cloud9 recognize its potential and want to be a part of uplifting these hard working students with resources and opportunities,” said Cloud9’s CEO Jack Etienne when the partnership was first announced. “We’re excited to see this generation of esports professionals grow.”

The final aspect of Cloud9 University is a youth initiative program called Training Grounds College Fair. Affiliate institutions will be given a chance to show their esports programs to the org’s players, who are stated to have “expressed a growing interest in considering esports programs when selecting colleges.”

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 23:45

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm