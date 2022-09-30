Brazilian esports giants Los Grandes valued at $18.7 million after Team oNe merger

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at [email protected]

Brazilian esports organizations Los Grandes and Team oNe have merged and are now valued at about $18.7 million according to a statement Los Grandes gave to multiple outlets.

Los Grandes is an up-and-coming organization globally and has legions of fans and followers domestically in Brazil. Team oNe is a smaller Brazilian brand known mostly for its Rainbow Six: Seige team but it also fielded teams in Free Fire, League of Legends and Counter-Strike.

With the merger, Team oNe and all of its assets will transfer to Los Grandes with the Team oNe CEO joining the board of Los Grandes. No other financial details around the deal have been disclosed.

Los Grandes will take over the Team oNe United States facilities and also its Counter-Strike roster’s chance at a IEM Rio Major 2022 spot. Team oNe has a spot in the North American RMR tournament, the team will now be called Los + oNe.

The two organizations will keep their separate esports rosters for now, according to a report from Esports Insider, but will make decisions around branding and rosters in the near future. Los Grandes also has esports rosters in Free Fire, League of Legends and Counter-Strike.

Team oNe has already rebranded their Twitter account as LOS + oNe.

Los Grandes esports just got bigger

This is just one of five acquisitions the esports organization has planned, the company told Esports Insider back in May. Los Grandes has already bought GEMU, a gaming technology company, and Simplicity Esports’ Brazil operations. The acquisitions come after a new funding round from the company that closed earlier this year.

The organizations have already put out collaboration jerseys that fans should be able to pre-order in the future. With this acquisition, Los Grandes has moved closer to global recognition on the level of LOUD and FURIA Esports. The team was already one of the most Tweeted about esports teams of 2022.