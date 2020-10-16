 Blizzard confirms StarCraft II will no longer receive dev updates - Dexerto
Logo
Esports

Blizzard confirms StarCraft II will no longer receive dev updates

Published: 16/Oct/2020 1:42

by Brad Norton
StarCraft II cover
Blizzard

Share

StarCraft II

Just a few weeks removed from StarCraft II’s 10th-anniversary celebration and Blizzard has today announced a significant cutback on development, meaning that no new content will be coming to the iconic game.

StarCraft II launched in July 2010. Ever since, it has carried the legacy of its predecessor as one of the most iconic real-time strategy (RTS) games. It shot to stardom in the esports landscape and has been a staple of competitive gaming. However, the current form of the game appears to be its last.

Advertisement

Support for the title has been scaled back yet again, Blizzard revealed in an October 15 statement. No new content will is in development moving forward as developers look towards the future of “the StarCraft universe as a whole.”

The original StarCraft was updated for over a decade following its release. Its sequel is now winding down shortly after its 10-year anniversary celebrations.

Advertisement
StarCraft II gameplay
Blizzard
There will be no future content for StarCraft II.

“We’re not going to be producing addition for-purchase content,” Blizzard outlined. From Commanders to War Chests, no new microtransactions will be added in the future. However, that’s not to say that the game won’t be receiving any updates again.

“We’re going to continue supporting Starcraft II in the same manner as we have with our previous longstanding games.” This means Blizzard will be focusing on the competitive side of things with balance updates and patches of that nature, rather than any new content.

“We will continue doing season rolls and necessary balance fixes moving forward.” Don’t expect to see another one this calendar year, however. “We’re not planning a Q4 balance update, but as always, we do plan to continue doing them as needed in the future.”

Advertisement

Addressing the competitive ecosystem for the game, Blizzard also outlined how StarCraft II will continue forward as an esport. The title will “continue going strong,” in this regard, thanks to Blizzard’s partners in ESL Gaming and GSL.

StarCraft II gameplay
Blizzard
StarCraft II featured three mainline entries over the past decade.

“We’re eternally grateful for your ongoing support,” Blizzard added. “We’ll keep you updated on any and all plans we have for future voyages into the Koprulu Sector.”

Blizzard has a history of long gaps between sequels. Therefore, it could very well be years before we see anything new in the world of StarCraft. 

Advertisement
CS:GO

How to watch IEM New York 2020: stream, teams, schedule, more

Published: 15/Oct/2020 22:20 Updated: 15/Oct/2020 23:24

by Andrew Amos
ESL

Share

We might not be in the Big Apple this year, but IEM New York is still taking place. Three events across North America, Europe, and CIS will take place to crown regional champions in the next stage of the IEM Global Challenge.

ESL One New York in 2019 featured an Astralis vs Evil Geniuses final, where the hometown stars took down the dominant Danes in a convincing 3-1 series. However, the two will be separated into different regional events in 2020.

Advertisement

IEM New York is still taking place online, with 32 teams across three regions invited to take part in the $250,000 event. Across three weeks, different regional champions will be crowned, with RMR points on offer for the best performing teams.

Evil Geniuses with ESL ONE New York trophy
Bart Oerbekke for ESL
Evil Geniuses won ESL One New York 2019. This year, there’ll be three winners.

Not only that, but spots at the first CS:GO LAN post-pandemic, the IEM Global Challenge, are potentially on the line.

Advertisement

IEM New York stream

IEM New York, being an ESL event, will be streamed on the ESL CS:GO channels on Twitch and YouTube. We’ve embedded the streams below for your convenience.

IEM New York teams

12 North American and CIS teams, plus eight European teams, will be taking part in IEM New York. Despite having the fewest number of teams, Europe boasts the biggest prize pool of $140,000 USD.

Advertisement

The teams will be divided into two sets of groups ⁠— six in each NA and CIS group, four in Europe. The best teams in each group will make it to the playoffs. The format for playoffs will be single-elimination in Europe, and double-elimination for North America and CIS.

North America

Group A Group B
FURIA Team Liquid
Evil Geniuses 100 Thieves
ImPerium Esports Team One
Triumph Chaos Esports Club
Rebirth Esports RBG Esports
New England Whalers Mythic

Europe

Group A Group B
Team Vitality FaZe Clan
G2 Esports BIG
Fnatic Heroic
Complexity OG

CIS

Group A Group B
Natus Vincere Winstrike
forZe Nemiga
Virtus.pro Ethereal
K23 Team Spirit
Cyber Legacy Gambit Youngsters
ESPADA HellRaisers

IEM New York schedule

Tuesday, October 6

Region Game PT ET BST
EU Group A Vitality 2 – 1 Fnatic 5am 8am 1pm
EU Group A G2 Esports 0 – 2 Complexity 5am 8am 1pm
EU Group B Heroic 0 – 2 FaZe 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
EU Group B OG 2 – 0 BIG 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
NA Group A Evil Geniuses 2 – 0 Triumph 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group A New England Whalers 2 – 0 Imperium 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group B 100 Thieves 2 – 0 RBG 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
NA Group A FURIA 2 – 0 Rebirth 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm

Wednesday, October 7

Region Game PT ET BST
EU Group A G2 0 – 2 Fnatic 5am 8am 1pm
EU Group B BIG 2 – 1 Heroic 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
NA Group B Liquid 2 – 0 Team One 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group B Chaos 2 – 0 Mythic 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group A FURIA 2 – 1 Triumph 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
NA Group A Rebirth 2 – 1 Imperium 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm

Thursday, October 8

Region Game PT ET BST
EU Group A Complexity 0-2 Vitality 5am 8am 1pm
EU Group B OG 2-0 FaZe 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
NA Group B Liquid 2-0 Mythic 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group A Evil Geniuses 2-0 New England Whalers 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group B 100 Thieves 0-2 Chaos 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
NA Group B Team One 2-1 RBG 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm

Friday, October 9

Region Game PT ET BST
EU Group A Fnatic 2-0 Complexity 5am 8am 1pm
EU Group B BIG 0-2 FaZe 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
NA Group A Evil Geniuses 0-2 FURIA 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group A Triumph 2-0 Imperium 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group B Liquid 2-0 Chaos 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
NA Group A Rebirth 2-1 New England Whalers 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm

Saturday, October 10

Region Game PT ET BST
EU Semi Finals OG 2-1 Fnatic 5am 8am 1pm
EU Semi Finals Vitality 0-2 FaZe 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
NA Group B 100 Thieves 2-0 Team One 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group B RBG 0-2 Mythic 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group A Evil Geniuses 2-0 Rebirth 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
NA Group A FURIA 2-0 Imperium 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm

Sunday, October 11

Region Game PT ET BST
EU Grand Final OG 0-3 FaZe Clan 7am 10am 3pm
NA Group B 100 Thieves 2-1 Liquid 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group A Triumph 0-2 New England Whalers 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group B Team One 2-1 Mythic 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
NA Group B Chaos 2-0 RBG 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm

Tuesday, October 13

Region Game PT ET BST
NA Group A New England Whalers 2-0 FURIA 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group A Evil Geniuses 2-0 Imperium 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group A Triumph 2-1 Rebirth 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group B Team One 2-1 Chaos 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
NA Group B 100 Thieves 2-0 Mythic 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
NA Group B Liquid 2-0 RGB 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
CIS Group A VP 2 – 0 K23 5am 8am 1pm
CIS Group A ESPADA 2-1 forZe 5am 8am 1pm
CIS Group A Na’Vi 2-1 Cyber L. 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
CIS Group B Winstrike 2-1 Ethereal 9:00am 12:00am 5:00pm

Wednesday, October 14

Region Game PT ET BST
CIS Group A Na’Vi 2-0 K23 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
CIS Group A VP 2-1 ESPADA 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
CIS Group B Spirit 2-1 Gambit 5am 8am 1pm
CIS Group B Nemiga 2-0 HellRaisers 5am 8am 1pm

Thursday, October 15

Region Game PT ET BST
CIS Group A ForZe 2-1 Cyber L. 5am 8am 1pm
CIS Group B Spirit 2-1 Nemiga 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
NA Playoffs Quarterfinals FURIA vs Team Liquid 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Playoffs Quarterfinals New England Whalers vs Team One 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm

Friday, October 16

Region Game PT ET BST
CIS Group B Gambit vs Ethereal 5am 8am 1pm
CIS Group B Winstrike vs HellRaisers 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
NA Playoffs Semifinals Evil Geniuses vs TBD 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Playoffs 5th Place TBD vs TBD 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm