$10m Monaco Esports deal is just the start of Finest’s expansion

Mark Klein, chairman of the board at Finest, spoke with Dexerto about the Israeli organization’s ambitious plans for Monaco and how they’re looking to make a return on their investment.

For Finest, a deal worth $10 million for a small esports club based out of Monaco was an opportunity that could not be missed.

The move, announced on March 14, is part of an international expansion strategy that has been laid out by the Israeli organization, founded in 2019 by Ruvik Milkis.

But tapping into the unexplored Monégasque market is merely the “stepping stone” to Finest’s global plans as they look to become a major player in gaming and esports, Mark Klein, chairman of the board at Finest, tells Dexerto.

Klein became involved in Finest in late 2020, when media company RadarZero, of which he is the CEO, secured a majority stake in the organization. Over the past decade, the investment group he is a part of has poured “close to half a billion dollars” into multiple gaming projects, including GameSquare, Enthusiast Gaming, and FaZe Clan.

RadarZero was set up with a view to further monetizing the group’s gaming investments through technological solutions “like adtech [advertising technology] and martech [marketing technology]”, Klein explains. The goal is to build organic bridges between various operations in an effort to build a sustainable esports business model.

“Esports money typically flows one way and that’s out, not in,” Klein says. “Even with excessive and extensive sponsorship coverage, it’s still hard to cover that nut.”

When the global health crisis began in 2020, Klein looked at opportunities inside Israel, where he has lived for 20 years, to expand the company’s portfolio and help develop a project that was close to his heart.

As the biggest professional esports organization in Israel, Finest, with a strong presence in the CS:GO, Valorant and FIFA esports scenes, became a logical choice.

“We liked what Finest were doing with zero budget, all of their own pockets, winning matches and tracking talent,” Klein says. “They were really playing at a very high level in Europe on a shoestring budget. That’s all due to Rubik.

“There are no other pro esports teams out of Israel to talk about. [RadarZero Chief Revenue Officer] Tal Perry and I live here, we’re both married to Israelis, and our kids are gamers. So, personally, selfishly, and professionally, it seemed like a good move. And on top of that, [you had] all the multipliers that we could bring. Rubik, in his wildest dreams, didn’t realize where we could take Finest.”

Monaco’s underlying potential

The journey from Israel to the French Riviera began in July 2021, when Klein met with Boris Fedoroff and Louis Ducruet, the co-owners of Monaco Esports (not to be confused with the esports team owned by football club AS Monaco).

Fedoroff also founded the Monaco eSports Federation (MESF) and was until January 2020 its president before being replaced by Ducruet. The federation runs its own esports event, called Monaco Gaming Show, and in 2020 it organized the Championship Finals of LFL, the highest-tier in French League of Legends, in the Grimaldi Forum.

In acquiring Monaco Esports, Finest secure the organization’s esports and content talent, but, more importantly, they also get carte blanche to operate in the principality thanks to Ducruet, the son of Princess Stéphanie of Monaco and Daniel Ducruet, and now a business partner in the organization.

“The principality wants to make Monaco a gaming hub in Europe,” Klein explains. “They would like to see events out of the Grimaldi Forum every two months. Events made for the fans, for the pro teams, for the industry, to create best practices and bring financiers and investors in gaming companies and technology to Monaco.

“They 100 percent want to support those initiatives. They also want to subsidize the fanbase through afterschool programs for kids, for example. Their support is something that, unfortunately, I cannot say that we have here in Israel [from a government perspective].”

The $10 million figure involved in the deal might have raised some eyebrows in the esports ecosystem, where the majority of organizations struggle to break even, let alone turn a profit, but Klein is confident that it represents good value for money.

According to him, the principality has generated “somewhere between half a million to 750,000 dollars” through the Monaco Gaming Show and the LFL Championship Finals alone. “Really basic things,” he notes. The possibilities offered by the Monégasque market, he believes, are endless.

“Now I can approach companies like Piaget, Louis Vuitton and Gucci, and all these other luxury brands because we’re in Monaco. We’re going to leverage this relationship.

“One of our plans, because Monaco is a tax-free haven, is to set up a creator house where all these creators can live without paying taxes on the income that they generate from Twitch, Google, Youtube, or whatever, and stream out of Monaco, showing the inspirational life of what Monaco is all about, the yachts, the luxury cars, all that stuff.”

The first signs of the Monaco deal could already be seen in January, when Finest announced Israeli race car driver Alon Dai, a three-time European NASCAR champion, as their sim racing driver. At the same time, Finest will sponsor his race car.

Sim racing has been at the core of Monaco Esports and MESF for several years. In December, MESF, together with the International Esports Federation (IESF), organized the Monaco Sim Racing World Cup warm-up event at Expo 2020 in Dubai at the Monaco Pavilion.

SimRacing World Cup qualifying 🏆 The Warmup starts today. 🕰️ Date: 7th-8th December

📍 Dubaï Expo 2020. pic.twitter.com/qQh6xrN2b7 — Monaco Esports (@MonacoEsports) December 7, 2021

The exhibition event was used to promote the upcoming Sim Racing World Cup, which Monaco will host in May 2022. Ducruet believes that the event will help “put Monaco on the map as the simulation racing capital of the world”.

His excitement about Monaco’s gaming potential is shared by Klein, who is looking to capitalize on the principality’s special connection with motorsports and the charm of the Monaco Grand Prix. Finest want to build Monaco-themed sim racing centers throughout the world, with a number of locations already expressing an interest in having their own Monaco racing outfit.

“Boris and Louie had a clear vision of embracing sim racing, and what better place to do that than Monaco, where all the Formula 1 pilots live, and where you have the heritage of the Grand Prix?,” Klein said.

“Creating bootcamps specialized in Sim racing for the pro clubs and tying that in with all the Formula 1 pilots – the fact that we’re doing it in Monaco was something that I thought was really important in terms of leveraging the brand that Monaco has. And making that a part of our esports club is something that you just cannot do in Israel, because there’s no history of Formula 1 or of Grand Prix.”

Big hirings and future plans

The acquisition of Monaco Esports is only the latest of a series of headline moves that Finest have made over the last year.

In June 2021, Finest hired Amir Vahab as their Vice President for Sales and Business Development. Since then, the organization has already established partnerships with a number of big-name non-endemic companies, including food giants Pizza Hut and blockchain firm Tezos.

Before the end of the year, Finest appointed former Israel Football Association CEO Rotem Kamer to the same position in the organization. After 13 years in charge of the FA, Kamer brings a wealth of sports management experience to esports, which he described as “a developing industry that is gaining momentum in Israel and around the world”.

With roots already planted in Monaco and a pathway to monetization that goes beyond mere sponsorships, Finest will soon start looking at other markets to further expand their esports and gaming footprints.

Klein cites Latin America and Southeast Asia as two regions he has his eyes on. As an international organization with ambitions that stretch far beyond the confines of Israel, Finest aim to build stronger competitive rosters and a team of content creators that a dedicated fanbase can rally around and cheer on.

“I want people in the Philippines rooting for Finest as I want people in Brazil rooting for Finest,” he says. “It’s important to me as far as who we are as an esports organization, the players that we have, and the fanbase that we’re communicating with.

“We are keeping our eyes and ears open for new players that might take us to the next level. Our Valorant girls’ team, for example, was important to me, having a daughter and being a brother to two sisters, and respecting women in general. The metrics show that close to 50 percent of gamers are women. And they’re incredibly underrepresented. And I look at my 11-year-old and I want to have people that she can be inspired by and can aspire to be.

“I felt it was a really important message that being a tier-one team is less important than representing girls.”

Time will tell if Finest will be successful in their strategy to cash in on the opportunities that the Monaco brand, lifestyle, and virtually untapped market can provide. But this acquisition is the first of many in Finest’s international journey, one that they hope will take the organization’s name to all corners of the world.