The Day CSGO Changed Forever

Dexerto spoke with ESL exec Michal ‘CARMAC’ Blicharz about the “eerie” day when the Spodek Area was shut down just before IEM Katowice 2020 was set to begin.

The world abruptly stopped in early 2020 at the onset of the global health crisis, thrusting everyone into shock and confusion, while also changing the CS:GO landscape forever. That day sparked a new era for competitive games as esports moved to an online era.

While, CS:GO LANs slowly start to make a return, we took a look back at how the shutdown affected players and staff as the world came to grips with the new reality.

