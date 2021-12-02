100 Thieves receive $60m investment in Series C funding

North American esports organization 100 Thieves have announced the closure of their Series C funding round, raising a total of $60m in investment.

To help fuel growth moving into the next chapter of the organization, 100 Thieves have received $60m in investment as part of their latest round of funding.

The investment was led by Green Bay Ventures, an investment firm that previously provided funding to the organization back in 2018. Other companies in their portfolio include DocuSign, Dropbox, Lyft, and Spotify.

Following this round of investment, 100 Thieves are now said to be valued at $460m.

100 Thieves’ previous funding round saw them raise a total of $35m. The Series B was led by Artist Capital Management, the controlling shareholders of Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH), and saw the org achieve a valuation of $160m.

Existing investors in the apparel, content, and esports hybrid include artist Drake and record executive Scooter Braun, both of whom invested back in October 2018 as part of their Series A round.

“I’m incredibly excited about the valuation, but it doesn’t stop here,” 100 Thieves founder and CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag told Forbes. “Valuation is one thing, but delivering results in the future for our investors and our community and our board members is the number one goal.

“We really just want to build the most inclusive gaming brand that the world has ever seen. I think we’re well on our way to doing that.”