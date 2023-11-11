YouTubers Zherka and HSTikkyTokky spark street brawl in Miami amid explosive feud

YouTube stars Zherka and HS TikkyTokky started fighting in the streets of Miami after their feud with each other turned violent.

The content creators have been at each other’s throats for a while but things escalated when they dragged each other into the road after a shouting match turned into a boxing match outside a restaurant in Miami, with several angles of the fight being captured on both of their livestreams.

It’s not the first time Zherka has gotten himself into a scrap in public. Earlier this year he was confronted by a viewer in real life who accused him of being racist, leading to the two of them fighting on-stream.

Zherka and HSTikkyTokky start brawl in streets of Miami

Zherka appeared to be the person who escalated the fight by both pushing HSTikkyTokky and taking a swing at him.

However, he was quickly forced to the ground by the other creator, who even managed to almost tear off Zherka’s shirt in the process. Several viewers made fun of the fact that while Zherka was the one who started the fight, he was the one who hit the ground first, leading many to brand him as the “loser” of the exchange.

The fight became even more dangerous after the pair dragged each other into a busy street, right in the path of a car trying to pull away. Traffic built up around the fight as cars were unable to get past, though the noise of car horns eventually got them to stand up and stop fighting.

Zherka later posted on social media saying that he had dislocated his arm shortly after the fight.

