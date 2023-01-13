YouTubers Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams reveal they are married

YouTubers Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams have revealed that they are now married, after getting engaged in 2019.

Shane Dawson is a YouTuber with over 19 million subscribers, and in 2016 he began dating Ryland Adams, who has a main channel of his own with over 3 million subscribers, as well as a vlog channel.

The pair have filmed many videos together in the time since then, and in March 2019 the couple became engaged after Shane proposed to Ryland.

On January 12, 2023, they uploaded a post to Instagram in which they revealed to fans that they had finally gotten married.

“We’re married!” Shane wrote in the caption of the post. “The best day of my life. Our very unique wedding video is up now.”

On the same day, Ryland uploaded a video to his vlog channel titled “We’re married!!!!” in which they documented the day.

“So we have the day planned out and the event planned out for what we thought was going to be our wedding,” Ryland explained in the video. “But it’s logistically just better to get our marriage license in Colorado and because we’re leaving to go back to California tomorrow, today is the last day we have to execute on that.”

They recorded the process of them going to the courthouse and reading their vows. Afterwards, the couple explained that they wanted to get finger tattoos to commemorate the occasion, but after the artist explained that finger tattoos rub off over time, they decided against it.

They then went on to share the news with Ryland’s mom via FaceTime, capturing her response in the vlog.

The comment section was flooded with congratulations messages from fans, many of which who have been following the couple online since they first got together.