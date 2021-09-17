YouTubers save $100k in vintage games from being demolished in abandoned house

A YouTube duo specializing in navigating hoarder’s homes struck gold when they fought through an abandoned house and discovered what they estimate to be $100,000 worth of vintage games and consoles.

If you remember the TV show Fear Factor, you already know what lengths people will go to in order to make a quick buck. And, that’s basically what YouTube’s Cheap Finds Gold Mines duo, Aimee and Korbin, were met with when they dove into a hoarder’s abandoned home.

As the duo told Kotaku, the house in question was set to be demolished, but they wanted to get their hands on its contents first.

Unfortunately, the house also got its hands on them — as Aimee was bitten by a Brown Recluse Spider during the excursion. Fortunately, the bounty of classic, factory-sealed games and consoles made the whole adventure worthwhile.

As you can see in the video, the state of this home cannot be exaggerated. Abandoned and locked up for years, there was trash atop trash, roaches, and predatory arachnids abound. But man, beneath it all there was loot. Glorious gamer loot.

A factory-sealed Slim PS2, a treasure trove of PSP games, and… author’s bias permitting, a copy of an unparalleled PS2 title: Drakengard.

Hundreds of opened games alongside tons of factory-sealed ones, Aimee and Korbin made out with a ton of great options for resale — but they weren’t alone. In another video, they spoke to Nick, who also joined in on the fun (if one can call it that).

Nick, who specializes in vintage clothing, was able to find some wild Halloween masks. One was eaten by mice, two were from Disney’s merchandise in the ‘70s, but all have a tremendous value. He estimated that, with just the t-shirts and masks he found, he could earn a profit in the thousands of dollars.

In sum, with all the other resellers combined, the total haul from the abandoned home was around $100,000. That’s a lot of money, especially when you consider that everything was set to be demolished.

Moral of the story: If you’re going to hoard, considering doing so with factory-sealed items.