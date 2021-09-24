YouTuber Omi in a Hellcat could face 500 years in prison for $30 million piracy scam

Bill Omar Carrasquillo, also known as ‘Omi In A Hellcat’ on YouTube, has been arrested by the FBI during an investigation into several fraud and piracy scams.

The creator has over 792,000 subscribers on YouTube, gaining popularity by showing off his countless luxury vehicles, priceless jewelry, and dozens of properties around Pennsylvania.

Some of his side-projects have been investigated by the Department of Justice, leading to Carrasquillo and two other men being indicted with federal charges.

Omi operates a website that provides broadcast TV channels for a pay-as-you-go fee. The legality of the website has been under investigation for some time, as seen in a video posted on his channel back in June.

Advertisement

Omi arrested during federal piracy and fraud investigation

On September 21, the federal government indicted Omar on a total of 62 counts, including 19 counts of public performance of a protected work; six counts of wire fraud, among other alleged federal crimes.

As stated in a release from the DOJ, Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said: “These defendants are charged with engaging in a massive, years-long scheme to steal copyrighted content, which is a serious federal crime.”

If Carrasquillo is convicted on all counts, he faces up to 514 years in federal prison, the release stated.

According to a Philadelphia local news station, who was able to interview Omi after he posted bond, he said: “I found a loophole, I ran through it and I did great. There is other colleagues in the same business I was in and they never got in trouble with the FBI.”

Advertisement

Along with his charges, Omar is accused of transforming his gains from his crimes into various assets, causing dozens of properties around Philadelphia and more than 50 vehicles to be seized, despite attempted to hide them.

While the timeframe for his conviction is still unknown, Omi In A Hellcat told Fox 29 Philadelphia that he has already moved on to other business ventures while his case moves through the system.