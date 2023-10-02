YouTuber Max Fosh steals KSI and MrBeast’s DNA to make cheese

YouTuber Max Fosh has “done it again,” secretly stealing KSI and MrBeast’s DNA to determine which creator’s bacteria makes a tastier cheese.

Comedy YouTuber Max Fosh has made the first-ever “YouTuber battle of the cheeses” after secretly stealing his fellow content creator’s DNA and using their bacteria to make cheese.

The bizarre plan went into action at the Sidemen charity match, a game that featured many YouTube stars such as ‘KSI’, ‘Miniminter‘, ‘Mrbeast’, ‘IShowSpeed‘, and Kai Cenat.

With his target’s insight, Fosh was able to swab both KSI and MrBeast by casually approaching them after the game. Oblivious to his true intentions, neither YouTuber noticed that Fosh had a far more unusual objective than friendly comradery.

Using the winning trophy celebration after the game as a “smoke screen”, Fosh then transferred his acquired DNA samples into Petri dishes.

The next stage involved traveling to Suffolk and meeting up with a “helpful cheese maker friend” who could use the bacteria to make some “safe” YouTuber cheeses.

Two weeks later, the products were delivered to Fosh’s door and were ready for a taste test to be performed by “legendary food critic” Mathew Fort.

YouTube: Max Fosh Both cheeses were presented to a food critic for a blind taste-test.

Trying KSI’s first, Fort called it a “Cheese of character.” MrBeast’s was “easier to eat” and a more “sophisticated” cheese, but ultimately Fort chose KSI as the winner.

To conclude his bizarre venture, Fosh called KSI to inform the YouTuber of his victory. Amused, KSI said, “You sick, twisted individual,” laughing at the clip of Fosh swabbing him at the game.

With the cheeses now headed “straight in the f****** bin”, it’s safe to say KSI and MrBeast-made products are unlikely to hit shelves anytime soon. Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.