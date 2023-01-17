xQc ‘wins’ Amouranth interview in order to restart his Twitch podcast

Streaming star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel ‘won’ an interview with Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa from her stream as he looks to revive his Twitch-focused podcast.

While he made his name on Twitch through Overwatch, xQc’s stream have become a variety show over the last few years, as he continues to play games but also dips into other content.

When he’s not reacting to a whole host of YouTube videos or TikToks, the Canadian hosts his ‘Juiced’ game show, bringing on fellow streamers to compete against other each. He’s also planned to dabble into the podcast space, and almost had a show co-hosted by Pokimane.

Article continues after ad

That pod didn’t quite take off as some fans hoped, but xQc would like to kick off a podcast at some point, and he’s already seemingly got a few ideas for guests.

xQc ‘wins’ Amouranth interview as he wants to start podcast

One of them is likely Amouranth after he ‘won’ an interview with her after he actually lost a game of Marbles. Yes, he lost but still won in typical xQc fashion.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Amouranth hosted a round of Marbles on her January 15 stream, with first place winning a gifted sub. Seeing as he’s already subscribed, xQc wanted an interview with her in a bid to practice for his planned podcast.

Article continues after ad

“Guys, I want to practice interviewing people, ok, to have a podcast where I interview people,” he told his viewers. “This would be good practice. I think this is good. Since she knows me, I think if I fuck up it’s not going to be bad, she won’t make fun of me. I think this is a good opportunity.”

The streamer noted that his DMs were “open” and urged Amouranth to slide on in so they could set something up.

As of writing, the pair haven’t held their ‘interview’ but it’s clearly something fans want to see. So, we’ll just have to keep an eye on things.