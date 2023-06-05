xQc says he was furious his relationship was “forced out” after trying to keep private

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel revealed his frustrations with his new relationship being made public after he tried to “keep things under wraps” and “private” like fans had previously suggested.

Longtime viewers of xQc know all about his desires to keep personal relationships under wraps. For the longest time, viewers sort of knew he was dating Adept, but they played things down by constantly saying they were just roommates. Though, xQc’s dad did ‘expose’ that on more than one occasion.

The pair separated in September 2022, with things getting a bit messy along the way. There have been claims that they were married and have gone through a divorce, with xQc ending a relationship with fellow streamer Nyyxxii shortly after becoming single too.

Since then, he’s played his cards close to his chest about subsequent relationships, but at the start of June, he revealed that he had a new girlfriend – seemingly with Overwatch streamer FRAN – but things had been made a “living nightmare” due to his previous relationship.

xQc annoyed relationship with FRAN has been revealed so soon

After trying to keep things off-screen for a change, xQc voiced his frustrations with everything being made public during his June 3 stream.

“I don’t like it. I did everything I could to keep things under wraps and keep things private and I was doing a really, really good job. Everything was chill, everything was cool,” he said. “Everything was exactly the way people always said ‘dude, if you don’t want people to be parasocial and harassing dude, keep it private.’

“I f*cking did. I’ve been with this person for like a month now. It’s like being forced out in the open, it’s f*cking trash, Nobody likes that s*it. It’s annoying it had to be that way.”

The Twitch star added that he wasn’t “dying to tell” anyone about it, despite some accusations from others that he may have been.

It remains to be seen if he’ll be a bit more open about things moving forward, but he’s clearly not a fan of it being revealed so soon.