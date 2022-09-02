xQc jokes Ninja was “acting” after he ended Twitch stream abruptly

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was suspicious of how genuine fellow streamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins was when he abruptly ended his broadcast and quit social media altogether.

Ninja stunned the streaming world on September 1 when he ended his stream unexpectedly, and quickly disappeared off of social media entirely.

The 31-year-old’s Twitch account was also de-partnered by the platform, leaving speculation he could either shift broadcasting platforms over to YouTube Gaming or exit streaming altogether.

xQc swiftly pulled up the clip of Ninja rage-quitting off Twitch and found his behavior to be quite strange.

xQc has over 10 million followers on Twitch.

xQc says Ninja was “acting weird” after exiting Twitch stream

Just hours before Ninja ended his broadcast out of nowhere, he shared a cryptic message that read “big things are coming.”

Lengyel was shocked that Ninja quit mid-stream and said, “Dude, imagine you’re coming home from work and you so ‘big things are coming’ and you click, and three hours in he says ‘Guys, I’m done. I’m done streaming.’ Like, what is this?”

xQc then watched the clip of Ninja admitting to his audience he can’t stream any longer and ended the live stream.

X felt something was up with Ninja, and his viewership claimed Ninja wasn’t being genuine. The 26-year-old streamer said, “I think it’s acting, too. It’s so weird to me.”

After letting the clip play out he once again noted, “That’s weird.”

As of now, it’s still unclear when or if Ninja will return to streaming on Twitch or any other platform.