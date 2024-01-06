Woman sparks debate after revealing husband “babysat” their kid as her Christmas gift

A woman left TikTok viewers divided after revealing that her husband “babysat” their child as her Christmas gift.

In a short viral clip, TikTok couple Rafal and Iyah (rafal_and_iyah) filmed themselves standing in the kitchen, as the wife shared what her hubby got her for Christmas.

“So, I just got back from the store, and my husband goes, ‘Did you enjoy your time? That was the other half of my Christmas gift,'” Iyah recounted, while holding their baby. “‘You were gone for two hours, and I babysat. Your gift was freedom. I love you,’ and he kissed me,” she continued.

Rafal believed the “freedom” and leisure time he gave her was the “greatest gift of all for a mother.” He then kissed his wife on the cheek before she bursted out laughing. “The best gift I could wish for love u babe,” Iyah wrote in the caption.

The couple later claimed that the video was a joke. “It’s called sarcasm/humor. We’re amazed how many people believed we meant it,” they wrote in the comments section.

Despite their clarification, other users still went on to express their opinions on the platform. TikToker Shawnda (ifecoachshawn) reacted to the original clip by stitching it and sharing her thoughts.

“I don’t know the ins and outs of their relationship, but I don’t have to,” she said in a video that has now amassed over 1.2 million views. “I’m simply reacting to the video that she posted.”

“What do you mean he gifted you the gift of freedom for two hours while he babysat his own child?” she continued. “Sir, you don’t babysit your own child. She’s not babysitting when you leave. When you’re gonna go play golf or going to work or doing whatever, she’s not babysitting.”

She then noted that some men don’t want to be fathers but want women to be mothers as it restricts their freedom. “But some men, like I said, don’t want to be fathers. They want you to be a mother as a means of control,” Shawnda concluded.

Many TikTok users took to the comments to express their opinions about the original video. “Some ppl are more than happy to be somebody’s fool. Let em,” one said. “Freedom is an interesting word choice,” another added.

“I dunno… something about him saying he gave her ‘freedom for two hours’ irked my soul,” a third shared. “It’s not babysitting if YOU’RE THE DAD,” someone else commented.

