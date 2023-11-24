Woman leaves internet enraged after neighbor files noise complaint against her toddler

A woman has left the internet shocked after sharing how her downstairs neighbors have filed numerous noise complaints against her toddler.

When living in an apartment, it’s generally understood that there is a likelihood you may have to hear your neighbors every now and then.

However, one mom has left many viewers shocked and enraged after revealing how frequently her downstairs neighbors have filed a noise complaint against her family.

Hayley Becker took to TikTok to find out whether or not she was in the wrong after receiving a formal complaint from her building manager, confused by the consistent disapproval of her downstairs neighbors considering their complaints surrounded the activities of her toddler.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“We have new neighbors who moved in three weeks ago. They live under us… we live in a nice complex,” Hayley said, explaining she had lived in the same apartment for four years and — until now — never received a complaint.

A few days into their neighbors moving in, however, a young couple came up to express their dismay over having to hear a lot of “noise and footsteps”. And despite explaining that the noise stemmed from their young toddler’s activities, the complaints didn’t stop there.

Article continues after ad

“My husband [texted] me and [said] ‘The front office just called because [the neighbors] officially put in a noise complaint,’” Hayley said. She called the office herself to explain that unless she put her toddler in a “straightjacket”, Haylee couldn’t control how often her daughter walked around their apartment.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I’m not going to do that. Like I’m not going to prevent my child from exploring and walking around the apartment and living. Like it’s just not happening,” Hayley told the office, warning they would likely receive more complaints due to this. And sure enough, she was right. Hayley’s downstairs neighbors went on to complain another 13 times within three days.

Article continues after ad

Luckily, despite seemingly endless complaints made against her family, Haylee said the front office was supportive of her case and recommended she not worry as the “ball is in the other neighbor’s court.”

Viewers were appalled by Haylee’s neighbors and their lack of compassion for her situation, one person writing, “It’s so unrealistic to ever expect low/no noise in communal living ESPECIALLY when you have upstairs neighbors! Especially with kids!”

Article continues after ad

“Property Manager here…they need to be reminded it’s apartment living,” another helpful commenter wrote. A third said, “When people start complaining the second they move in….there is nothing that will please them.”

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.