Woman hurls cheating boyfriend’s clothes over sixth-floor balcony

An enraged woman went viral on TikTok for hurling her boyfriend’s clothes over a sixth-floor balcony, after catching him cheating.

The 34-year-old woman allegedly caught her boyfriend in bed with another woman, before she dumped all his clothes and other items out her NYC apartment’s balcony.

In a viral clip with 1.5 million views, she was seen tossing a pile of shirts and pants onto the sidewalk from the sixth floor, while bystanders watched and filmed the dramatic scene. “Oh wow, she’s giving them a show,” one of them exclaimed. “She’s still throwing stuff, and the cops is outside now,” another said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

According to neighbors, a vase, ottoman, mirror and small kitchen appliances also ended up plummeting to the ground during the chaotic episode.

One resident of the building said a tree was littered with personal belongings, and was cut down make room for a safety net in case the woman jumped.

Officers closed off the road below the apartment, as a man thought to be her boyfriend scrambled around trying to collect his belongings. Meanwhile, police told the Post that the woman stripped naked during the rampage, before she was taken to Elmhurst Hospital for evaluation.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Neighbors said they were shocked by the incident because they had never heard the couple, who had lived in the building for five years, arguing before.

Article continues after ad

TikTok users in the comments were in hysterics over the drama. “She gotta stand on business after this,” one person wrote. “Clothes in the tree branches I’m cracking up lol,” another added.

“Oh baby I woulda went shopping, wasn’t expecting all them clothes,” a third quipped. “The cop’s outside like ‘Nah, I’m not going in there. That’s dangerous,'” someone else joked.

Article continues after ad

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, be sure to check out our coverage.