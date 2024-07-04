TikToker reveals convenient airplane seat you have to see to believe

A frequent flier revealed the “weird” airplane seat that passengers never even knew existed.

Though being comfortable on a plane isn’t the easiest to achieve, TikToker ‘jetset.genius,’ who is a frequent flier, knows all about convenient flying hacks that make flights a little cozier.

In a viral post made in late June, the TikToker revealed a “weird” seat that not only makes flying more comfortable, but more interesting, too.

The jump seat, which is located next to the exit door, limits the amount of seating in its aisle to only two, so there’s less chance of being squished next to a stranger during a flight if you’re located in that aisle.

Since the actual jump seat is only for flight attendants, the TikToker also noted that hearing their stories is always a plus and makes the flight more enjoyable for them.

Another perk of the jump seat aisle is that, if you’re flying with just one person, the two of you can book those specific seats and not be bothered by others.

“You have to see to believe it,” the TokToker exclaimed, revealing that it is positioned facing in the opposite direction than the others.

Viewers reacted by asking the frequent flier a series of questions. One asked what seat would be suitable for a “nervous flier,” and the passenger told them anywhere near the jump seats would be ideal, because it was “comforting” to be next to the flight attendants.

The TikToker also clarified that the jump seat aisle seats are more “narrow” than the regular seats, so it wouldn’t be a good placement for a heavy-set person.

Though it might be more convenient to book a seat in the jump seat aisle, it doesn’t mean you get out of being checked by flight attendants while entering the plane.

In another viral TikTok, a flight attendant revealed that every passenger gets checked upon entering the aircraft because they need to see who can help in case of emergencies.