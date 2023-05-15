Woman goes viral after saying boss made her pay for her own farewell lunch as she was “so successful now”

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after claiming her old supervisor made her pay for her farewell lunch as she’s “so successful now”.

Leaving jobs can be a difficult decision to make. It can be hard, not only to leave your favorite co-workers or the free coffee station. Whatever it is, it’s a big step to take.

However, not everyone might be happy with your next steps. This was the case for Lauren, who decided to leave her old workplace and go freelance full-time.

In the video posted on TikTok, Lauren recalls her decision to leave her job to pursue freelancing full-time, and how her supervisor reacted by having her pay for the meal he’d asked for.

Her boss made her pay for the farewell lunch

After having given her supervisor the notice for her departure, he invited her out on a farewell lunch. He then went on to ask Lauren to pay for the meal as she was “so successful” – despite him earning more than her.

She wrote on the video: “Remembering the time my supervisor asked me to have a 1:1 farewell lunch when I gave notice to try pursuing my dream of freelancing full time, and when the bill arrived, he pushed it toward me and said, ‘Why don’t you get this since you’re so successful now?’”

When asked in the comments if she did end up paying for the meal, Lauren replied: “I was young and lacked confidence to stand up for myself.

“It was so shocking that I didn’t know what else to do.”

She went on to reply to another comment, saying: “It was really fked up. Especially [because] he was making 2x as much as me at the time.”

One person commented: “I would have brought the receipt to their supervisor and ask how to go about being reimbursed from petty cash.”

Despite this, leaving the job seems to have been a great decision, as Lauren revealed in the comments that she’d been working for herself for over eight years now.

“Best decision I’ve ever made,” she wrote.