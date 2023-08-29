What is a Silent Live on TikTok? New bizarre livestream trend emerges

A new TikTok live streaming trend has emerged on the platform where creators do a “Silent Live,” but what exactly is it?

Since TikTok launched their livestreaming option, a wide variety of trends have taken over the platform.

Most recently, the NPC TikTok Live trend saw thousands of creators acting like a video game non-playable character while bringing in loads of gifts in the process.

Now, Silent Lives are taking over the app by asking viewers to not send gifts or interact with the stream.

“Silent Live” is TikTok’s latest livestream trend

With over a billion monthly users on TikTok and thousands of views on uploaded clips of Silent Live stream, there’s no doubt many have seen the new trend on the For You Page.

On the streams, the creator places text on the screen to ask users to not like, share, or send gifts during the broadcast.

On a reuploaded clip of one creator’s silent live, you can see they amassed over 2.2k viewers on the stream.

One popular Silent Live streamer is TikToker Princessteshome, who has garnered quite the reaction from many users who come across her stream.

“i joined one and put an emoji and she yelled at me and ended her live because i put the laughing emoji,” one user replied.

Another said: “I remember the people were putting Dinosaurs and stuff on her screen and she will get angry about that.”

While others have simply shared that they think the streams are an interesting new trend and can be funny at times. Others, on the other hand, have called out the trend for using reverse psychology in order to get more gifts sent to them.

It’s unknown whether Silent Lives will take off as well as NPC streams have, but until they do, you can head over to our entertainment section for more coverage.