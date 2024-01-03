Woman finds unexpected red flag in Hinge date’s bathroom

A woman on TikTok shared with viewers the huge red flag she discovered in her Hinge date’s bathroom, after heading home with him.

They might be one of the most common ways to hook-up in the modern age, but we all know Hinge and Tinder dates can often come with an unexpected surprise.

That certainly seems to be the case for one woman in New York, who went viral on TikTok after sharing a video of the inside of her Hinge date’s bathroom, complete with luxury skin and hair products and scented candles.

The video shows the woman panning around her date’s bathroom while peeking into cupboards and boxes to discover high-end skin and hair care products including an expensive Dyson hair dryer.

Many in the comments were quick to agree with the posters theory: her date was either cheating, or gay.

“The Jolie? Dude he’s married.” Said one user, referencing the Jolie shower head visible in the footage of the shower. The pricey attachment is designed to remove heavy metals and chlorine from tap water to help maintain healthier hair and skin.

“Really hoping the algorithm brings me back for the girlfriend’s response to her bathroom on Tik Tok.” Said another.

“I’m getting Patrick Bateman vibes…” One user joked, referencing the unhinged protagonist from American Psycho.

Lionsgate One user claimed the skincare collection gave them “Patrick Bateman” vibes

But some users also noticed another woman can also be heard giggling off camera, prompting some to hypothesize the video could be staged.

“Why are you on a Hinge date and your friend is laughing in the background?” One comment asked.

“I’m shocked more comments aren’t pointing this out.” Another agreed.