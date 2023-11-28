Woman claims restaurant catfished her by pretending to be hot date

A woman has taken to TikTok to share how she was allegedly catfished by a restaurant pretending to be her date.

There is a lot to keep in mind when meeting someone for the first time through a dating app, such as what to wear, how to ensure your safety… and whether or not your date is even real.

Being catfished is when someone pretends to be someone else online, using fake photos and a fake persona to lure their victim into believing they’ve just found a top-notch catch. But what about being catfished by a restaurant?

As bizarre as it may sound, that is exactly what happened to one woman who took to TikTok to share how a restaurant allegedly tricked her into a lonesome dinner for one.

Taylor, who goes by ‘paretay’ on TikTok, described the ordeal as “the most humiliating experience ever”.

“I met this guy on a dating app and he immediately asked me out on a date to a specific restaurant,” Taylor said. However, despite confirming on the day that the date was still on, Taylor found herself waiting at the restaurant alone.

She continued, “He’s nowhere to be found. So I reached out — no response. I checked the app and noticed that he unmatched me.”

Feeling “kind of pissed” that she had already gotten dressed up for the occasion, Taylor decided she might as well stay for a meal. It wasn’t until she made it home and was scrolling Facebook that Tayor saw another girl post a “very similar story” that took place in the exact same venue.

TikTok: paretay Taylor came across a Facebook post that revealed her date had never been real.

“She found out that there are restaurants now posing as people on dating apps just so you go to their business and once you get stood up, they know that probably nine times out of 10 that you’re going to buy something from them,” Taylor said. “The fact that we have stooped this low… jail for all the people at the restaurant thinking they’re marketing geniuses.”

Taylor slammed the restaurant for “ruining a girl’s mental self-esteem”, with viewers quick to take her side. One commented, “Wow, that’s a new low. Hard to believe this is how we treat each other.”

