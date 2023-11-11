Woman charged $150 after man mows her lawn without permission

A woman has been left baffled after being charged $150 for gardening she never permitted on her property, and it turns out she’s not the first to be targeted.

No matter how careful someone is to avoid falling for a con, sometimes a sneaky swingle takes place without anyone aware it’s even happening.

That is exactly what happened to one woman, who came home one day to find her gardens and lawn had been mysteriously tended to.

Having recently moved to the neighborhood, she quickly found out this was not the result of a good deed but a con artist hoping to guilt her out of money.

Tadah, who goes by ‘lifewithtadah’ on TikTok, took to the social media platform to share how she came home to find a note on her door reading, “I want my money $150.” Turns out, it came from a man who lived in the neighborhood — the same man who had previously gardened her yard without permission. Now, he demanded payment.

“I said, ‘Sir I’m not disrespectful I promise but you came into my yard. You don’t know me. I don’t know you. We never met before and you was on my property and for you to just come on my property and cut my grass without my permission,’” Tadah recounted. “I don’t feel like I should pay you because we never had a conversation before this we never met. I don’t feel like I should feel obligated to pay you, right?”

Undeterred, the man continued to request she pay him when possible, going out of his way to leave notes and block her driveway when she didn’t comply. And it turns out, Tadah is not the first woman to be targeted.

In a video updating the situation, Tadah revealed another neighbor had reached out to her and shared that the same con had been pulled on her. Before long, Tadah had met with multiple women whom the man had attempted to swindle.

“It’s like this man is terrorizing this neighborhood,” Tadah said, revealing she planned to put up signs and send the man a note in hopes of ending the harassment.

Commenters, however, suggested more serious steps were necessary; “It’s not a nice gesture, it’s called extortion. Call the police, tell them about your case and the others, and press charges.”

