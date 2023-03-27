Woman arrested after being accused of killing husband on Facebook Live

A woman has been accused of murdering her husband while streaming it on Facebook Live, according to a statement made by her local Sheriff’s office.

At 7.42 AM on Saturday, March 25, 2023, deputies from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi responded to a domestic violence call, arresting 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown, charging her with murder after a shooting during which one male victim was killed.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, a 28-year-old male victim died from a single gunshot wound. The pair were reportedly involved in an altercation before the shooting took place, with the whole thing being streamed on Facebook Live.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and a 9 mm handgun was recovered “along with other physical evidence.”

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the following: “There was a history of domestic violence between Brown and the victim. This was a tragic and senseless murder and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim. Fortunately, Brown is in custody and we look forward to the criminal justice system holding her accountable.”

The incident remains under investigation, with no bond set at the time of writing.

This comes just weeks after a YouTuber reportedly faked a Grand Theft Auto livestream to have an alibi while he murdered a pregnant woman.

In that case, the man in question, Stephen McCullagh, admitted that the stream hadn’t been recorded the night of the incident, though his trial is still “some months away” at the time of writing.