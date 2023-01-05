Who is theylovesadity on TikTok? Fans give tribute after star passes away

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

TikTok star ‘theylovesadity’ has reportedly passed away after taking her own life. Fans of the influencer are flooding her comments with support in wake of the heart wrenching news.

Theylovesadity was a popular figure on TikTok, where her account currently boasts over 500,000 followers at the time of publication.

Sadity, real name Asia LaFlora, spread a message of body positivity through her videos, and her unique style combined, with her upbeat personality, garnered her a supportive fanbase.

On January 5, the 18-year-old TikTok star passed away after taking her own life. According to reports, her body was found in California, with authorities suggesting the use of a firearm was involved in her death.

Article continues after ad

Reports also claim that the TikToker’s death is being investigated as a suicide, as no foul play is currently suspected.

A GoFundMe has been started to help fund expenses for LaFlora’s funeral, which was started by the influencer’s aunt, Precious.

“It’s with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we have to share the unexpected passing of Asia LaFlora on 1/4/23,” the GoFundMe reads. “Asia was a loving, beautiful, smart, and intelligent person. A life so beautifully lived and deserves to be beautifully remembered.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

GoFundMe: PresHy PreShh B

Fans are flooding the comments on LaFlora’s TikToks with words of sympathy and sorrow in wake of the disheartening news.

Article continues after ad

“Rip beautiful,” one user wrote. “I can’t believe you did this… you were so positive and gave everyone so much confidence. It can’t be real.”

“Thank you for making me feel comfortable to dress how I want,” another said. “You were such an inspiration to me.”

“Man, you just never know what somebody going through, this really made me sad,” another wrote.

Sadity’s passing follows the tragic death of another TikTok personality, 26-year-old Anastasia Grishman, who was stabbed to death in her bathtub in August 2022.